In the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it was always likely that music artists would have – and would want – to postpone or cancel their shows in the countries.

Moscow and Kyiv in particular are busy touring spots in Eastern Europe and a slew of Western acts have dates and toured lined up in the region, particularly during the busy summer period. Bring Me the Horizon, Khalid, OneRepublic, Girl in Red, Judas Priest, Iggy Pop, Gorillaz, and My Chemical Romance are just some of the names supposed to perform in the coming months.

It might be way down in the list of serious impacts of the current conflict, but the music and entertainment industries in the two countries are now facing as big a threat as was posed by the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is a current list of artists who have postponed or cancelled their shows in either Russia or Ukraine as a result of the former’s invasion. This will be updated regularly.

Oxxxymiron

Hip hop is the dominant genre in Russia today, which means that a star like Oxxxymiron has serious clout. When he called off concerts in Moscow and St. Petersburg, the country’s two biggest cities, people took notice. “I cannot entertain you when Russian missiles are falling on Ukraine – when residents of Kyiv are forced to hide in basements and in the metro, while people are dying,” he said bluntly about the current situation.

AJR

Popular U.S. indie pop trio AJR cancelled their upcoming show in Russia. “Thank you to our Russian fans who oppose their country’s unprovoked and criminal behavior,” the group wrote on social media. “Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine. At this point, the best thing you can do is share ACCURATE info.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

We are sad to announce that we will be cancelling our upcoming show in Russia. Thank you to our Russian fans who oppose their country’s unprovoked and criminal behavior. Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine. At this point, the best thing you can do is share ACCURATE info. — AJR (@AJRBrothers) February 25, 2022

Green Day

Perhaps the biggest name to pull out of shows in the area so far is Green Day. The pop punk icons were set to play at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium in May but cancelled in light of current events. “We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that,” the band explained in an Instagram Story. “But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe.”

Yungblud

English singer Yungblud sent out a heartfelt message to the Russian and Ukrainian people after cancelling his summer shows. “I’m heartbroken to announce I will be cancelling my Russian shows scheduled for this summer,” he wrote on Twitter. “Heartbroken because I know the vicious and brutal acts of the Russian regime in Ukraine over the past week do not reflect the attitudes and ideals of the beautiful people who I have met in Russia in the past!”

He continued: “My heart is with you – you’ve already shown such strength and determination, resisting this needless invasion. Everyone deserves to be the creator of their own destiny, rather than having it forced upon them by acts of war and aggression. Ukraine, I promise I’ll come back as soon as I can!”

Louis Tomlinson

The former One Direction star was set to perform at Kyiv’s Stereo Plaza in July before also heading to Moscow on his 2022 World Tour. “Due to the recent events in Ukraine, I have to sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv are cancelled until further notice,” he said on Twitter. “The safety of my fans is my priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war.”

Bring Me the Horizon

The British rockers have cancelled tour dates in Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine. “In solidarity with Ukraine and to stand against the atrocities being committed by Russian leadership, we must cancel our forthcoming dates in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine,” they wrote on Twitter.

“Ukraine is an incredibly special place for us. We have toured and made numerous music videos there, making lots of strong bonds and lifelong friendships. We are in awe of the bravery demonstrated right now by the Ukrainian people, and we pray for a return to peace as soon as possible.

“Russia, we also want to acknowledge that the atrocities being committed by Russian leadership does not reflect the ideals or beliefs of the incredible people we have met there. We will be using our platform and voice to do what we can to support Ukraine in these incredibly difficult times.”

Nick Cave

Nick Cave has canceled his planned summer tour dates in Russia and Ukraine, sharing words of support for the invaded nation. “Our thoughts and love go to the brave people of Ukraine, their heroic leader, and all those suffering from this senseless war,” reads a statement from the artist and his backing group, the Bad Seeds. “Ukraine, we stand with you, and with all those in Russia who oppose this brutal act. And we pray that this madness is brought to a close soon.”

pic.twitter.com/e4cRYjAWQW — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (@nickcave) March 1, 2022

Slipknot

The metal band announced they were postponing their upcoming Russian and Ukrainian tour dates out of solidarity for the people of Ukraine. “We had looked forward to reuniting with our fans in these incredible cities, coming back together after global lockdown,” they said. “But we take this step in support of our community and in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, for whom the struggle continues, in a new and more terrible form. We also acknowledge that our Russian and Belarusian fans are overwhelmingly united with the Ukrainians in their fight for peace.”