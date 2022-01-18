The emergence of the highly-contagious Omicron COVID-19 variant led to a spike in cases at the end of 2021.

Jimmy Barnes cancelled his Australian shows in the lead-up to Christmas, and other events slowly started dropping off either from an abundance of caution or changes to density limits and other government-imposed limitations.

The optimism of a new year has been quickly diminished by ever-changing restrictions, which have forced the postponement and cancellation of multiple events already.

Tone Deaf decided to create a list to show just how many Australian tours and events have been impacted by COVID so far this year.

Cancelled

Initially scheduled for Saturday, January 29th, it was rescheduled to Saturday, April 23rd after several artists – including headliners Northlane – tested positive for COVID. Full Tilt’s organisers had been tirelessly working behind the scenes to put on a COVID-safe festival, but with yet another change in South Australian COVID policies and the government backtracking on all its earlier promises on density and outdoor gathering limits, the festival was cancelled completely.

When the NSW Government amended their Public Health order to ban all singing and dancing for outdoor events, Grapevine Gathering organisers were forced to pull the plug on their event four days out, with a projected loss of $5.2 million for the greater Hunter Valley region and 1400 jobs lost across artists, food vendors, security, production crew, ticketing staff and more. The event was set to be hosted by The Inspired Unemployed and headlined by The Veronicas, Vera Blue, The Jungle Giants, King Stingray, Peking Duk & more.

A South Australian festival featuring Bad//Dreems, Luke Million, Peter Combe, and showcasing over 60 brewers, distillers winemakers and local food vendors was cancelled due to changing COVID restrictions. “We simply can’t run HomeBrewed in a seated format, and a postponement into a time where we would be competing with the beasts that are Adelaide Festival, Adelaide Fringe and WOMADelaide is simply not viable,” organisers said.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Rainbow Serpent Festival

After not having an event in 2021, organisers announced there would be no event in 2022 either, urging fans to lock Easter 2023 (April 7th – April 10th) in their diaries for the next instalment of the popular festival. “We’re excited to say that we will be making Easter our permanent Rainbow weekend,” they announced in a Facebook post. “The increased temperatures and fire risk over summer has become a real concern (especially with our lovely site being adjacent to a forest reserve). The extreme weather has not been easy going, so we hope you all look forward to our new dates. Rainbow’s home has been regenerating beautifully. It is missing you all, and is looking forward to when we can all make our annual pilgrimage back to Lexton together.”

Postponed

Great Australian Beer Festival Geelong

Geelong’s Great Australian Beer Festival was put on ice until April 2nd thanks to the evolving COVID-19 situation. The popular event was set to take place in Johnstone Park on Saturday, 15th January, with two sessions featuring 35 breweries and entertainment by an array of performers, including headline acts The Badloves and Art vs Science. “Our top priority is the health and wellbeing of all people involved in our events, which means that despite being deemed low-risk by national and state authorities due to the outdoor nature of our festival, the uncertainty surrounding the escalating COVID-19 cases means that postponing the event date is the best way we can help mitigate the impact of the virus for all in our community,” organisers said on Facebook.

Bendigo Blues & Roots Festival

The Bendigo Blues and Roots Music Festival was due to celebrate its 10th anniversary in February, but has been postponed yet again due to the escalating coronavirus situation in Victoria. Event Director Colin Thompson said the decision was made due to the current high risk to its volunteers, artists, technicians and attendees and the uncertainty around venues being able to operate with staff shortages and capacity restrictions. The re-programmed event will go ahead from the 3rd until the 6th of November.

The Broken Heel Festival

The Broken Heel Festival has been postponed for the fourth time in two years due to the continual disruption of COVID-19. Organisers said the impact of Omicron across staffing levels, artists, suppliers and guests made the March event unfeasible to be delivered to the expectations of patrons and event planners. The March festival was scheduled as a rebound event from the cancelled date in 2020 and two postponements last year due to restrictions on large-scale events. The event is now scheduled to take place from September 8th until September 12th, at The Palace Hotel in Broken Hill, NSW.

Sir Rod Stewart postponed his tour March and April tour dates due to COVID-19, telling his Australian fans: “My thoughts are with all your families at this difficult time as we come out of the joyous and hopefully safe holiday season and I look forward to returning to Australia as soon as the health situation permits.” The 77-year-old added that he “absolutely gutted” over the decision and has vowed to bring “the party to end all parties” to Australia as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Daryl Braithwaite shows

Former Sherbet frontman Daryl Braithwaite revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis on Facebook, which threw a number of tour dates into disarray. “This morning I was notified that I had Covid-19,” he wrote. “So due to band members as well testing positive the Braithwaite shows scheduled for this Friday 14th Yamba, Saturday 15th Moonee Beach & Sunday 16th Kingscliff are now sadly postponed. The organisers are working hard to secure new dates and these will be announced asap – please be patient and hold onto your tickets for the new re-scheduled dates.”

Just weeks out from its scheduled date, UNIFY confirmed their festival would be postponed to their back-up date in March. “With the rise in COVID positive cases and the impact this is having on the healthcare system and staffing levels, we received critical advice yesterday from key stakeholders, including emergency services, that the resources required to run UNIFY Forever on the January dates would be limited due to the pandemic,” they said in a statement. The Amity Affliction and Violent Soho led the mammoth celebration of all things Aussie and heavy.

The 50th annual Tamworth Country Music Festival was postponed to April just one week out from the original January date. “Given the current state of COVID transmission in our communities, and the impact the changed COVID safety measures have on our venues, it is the best decision for the health and safety of everyone involved, particularly the Tamworth and country music community,” festival manager Barry Harley said. The event, including the Golden Guitar Awards 50th Anniversary, is scheduled to go ahead from April 18th to 24th.

King Street Carnival

The King Street Carnival – which takes place at venues around Sydney including Sydney Park and Camperdown Memorial Rest Park – was set to run from January 14th to 16th. Organisers said it was a difficult decision, but the current situation left them no choice other than to postpone the event less than ten days out: “With case numbers spiralling and the ongoing uncertainty around the current outbreak, we as organisers don’t feel that now is the right time to be bringing large crowds into the local community. We’ll be back in the not too distant future with more info and new dates. Please stay safe, we love you and appreciate all the kind words about our event.”

Brisbane’s Full Tilt Festival was postponed until April after several members of Northlane and their touring party, alongside a number of other artists on the bill, tested positive for COVID. “As of this morning we’ve had multiple people in our touring party test positive to COVID-19,” Northlane’s Josh Smith said in a statement. “We feel for the organisers, we feel for the staff, our crew, our fans and the other artists, some of which we know have traveled far and wide to attend. We did our absolute best, but we couldn’t make magic happen this time. We look forward to seeing you again soon once we’ve recovered.” The event has been rescheduled to Saturday, 23rd April.

Good Love Festival

Festival organisers announced they had “been forced to make the tough decision to postpone Good Love 2022” via Facebook. “Unfortunately, the extension of managed isolation and quarantine for returning New Zealand citizens and other eligible travellers, directly impacts the majority of the artists on our lineup who are coming from New Zealand, which results in us being unable to go ahead in February,” they said. The new event is scheduled for Saturday, May 7th, at Doug Jennings Park on the Gold Coast. Promoters revised the lineup due to “too much uncertainty to enable us to confidently bring artists across from territories such as America.” The festival will now feature an all-Australian and New Zealand lineup, headlined by Katchafire and Stan Walker.

Uncaged Festival promoters Silverback Touring were amongst the first to make a call regarding the unfolding COVID situation, announcing their decision to postpone the festival just before Christmas. “We regret to advise that due to the ongoing COVID pandemic restrictions and uncertainty around significantly rising case numbers in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane the Uncaged Festival, scheduled for January and February 2022, will be postponed and rescheduled to new dates in March and April 2022,” they said. The new dates resulted in new headliners, as well, including You Am I, Shihad, and Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band.