As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis has been left with burns to 25 per cent of his body after a bonfire accident.

Lambesis took to Instagram to announce the news, sharing a photo of himself recovering in hospital while awaiting surgery to remove dead skin.

The As I Lay Dying frontman previously sparked controversy after he served two and a half years in prison for attempting to hire a hitman to murder his estranged wife.

As reported by Consequence of Sound, Lambesis was charged with solicitation of murder in 2013 after the hitman in question turned out to be an undercover detective.

After being released on parole in December 2016, Lambesis rejoined the band in 2018.

In a statement accompanying the Instagram photo, Lambesis reassured fans he will “keep [his] head up no matter what.”

“I apologise to my friends that I have not had the time to fill in yet on what happened. The entire gas cap fell off when trying to use a little from the trickle tip to get a bonfire started. Gas got all over my clothes and I ended up burning 25% of my body,” he said.

He continued: “I’ve been in the hospital since Saturday night, and I will be here for a couple more weeks most likely. Today’s surgery is to remove the remaining dead skin that we were unable to scrub off during dressing changes this week. It will be for the best so that we won’t have to scrub so hard during dressing changes, and that is a big relief for me. I am extremely thankful for the Burns centre workers who are taking care of me.

“I will try to update on my recovery. It will be a long road, but I will get back to full strength eventually,” he concluded.

