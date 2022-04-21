New reports say that ASAP Rocky was blindsided by cops when they pulled up and arrested him at the airport this morning.

The rapper and his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna, were disembarking a flight from Barbados to LA when he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a shooting that happened in November of last year

TMZ has reported that law enforcement officers chose not to give ASAP Rocky a heads up about the arrest, which is quite rare in L.A. According to the publication, LAPD commonly offers “a voluntary surrender”.

“The cops would typically call the suspect’s lawyer or other rep and arrange for the suspect to turn himself/herself in without fanfare. That didn’t happen here, and we’re told Rocky and his team can’t understand why … it’s not like he would escape — and, by the way, his girlfriend is in the 3rd trimester of pregnancy,” the publication reported.

According to reports, Rocky – real name Rakim Mayers – had been under investigation by the L.A. Police department in relation to a shooting that happened on November 6th, 2021. The incident took place between Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave. According to the victim’s testimony, Rocky and two other suspects approached him with a handgun and shot at him three to four times. Police reports speculated that one of the bullets had grazed the victim’s left hand.

While ASAP Rocky nor his team has made any public comment about the arrest, people close to him are speculating about why he was detained.

A$AP Bari, a co-founding member of A$AP Mob, has said that fellow A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli snitched on Rocky, causing the rapper to be arrested this morning.

In an Instagram Story, Bari shared a picture of Relli, accompanied by the words, “This rat ass ni**a told on Rocky fu*king rat.” The revelation was shared by the Twitter account @nojumper, although neither Bari nor Relli have commented any further yet.

