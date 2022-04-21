After the shocking arrest of A$AP Rocky this morning, one member of A$AP Mob has accused another member of snitching.

The rapper was arrested at LAX this morning for his alleged involvement in shooting that happened in November of last year. Rocky was detained at the airport as he arrived from Barbados, where had been on holiday with his partner Rihanna.

According to reports, Rocky – real name Rakim Mayers – had been under investigation by the L.A. Police department in relation to a shooting that happened on November 6th, 2021. The incident took place between Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave. According to the victim’s testimony, Rocky and two other suspects approached him with a handgun and shot at him three to four times. Police reports speculated that one of the bullets had grazed the victim’s left hand.

Rocky’s team has made no official comments about the incident but that hasn’t stopped other people from openly discussing the arrest. A$AP Bari, a co-founding member of A$AP Mob, has said that fellow A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli snitched on Rocky, causing the rapper to be arrested this morning.

In an Instagram Story, Bari shared a picture of Relli, accompanied by the words, “This rat ass ni**a told on Rocky fu*king rat.” The revelation was shared by the Twitter account @nojumper, although neither Bari nor Relli have commented any further yet.

Some fans weren’t that surprised. “Why the shock? It’s most of the time your very own family or friends who screw you over,” wrote one Twitter user. “Asap said asap said asap,” was a less serious comment.

This is not the first time Rocky has been in the news for violence. In 2019, the rapper was arrested and charged with assault causing actual bodily harm in Sweden. The rapper pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation, fined $10,000 USD, and released after a day-and-a-half.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

This is a developing story so stay tuned for updates.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.