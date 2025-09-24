A$AP Rocky has opened up about his involvement in the high-profile feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Speaking to Elle, as per Rolling Stone, the Harlem rapper revealed a measured perspective on hip-hop’s most talked-about battle of recent years and discussed his strategic decision to step back from the conflict despite throwing his own lyrical punches.

Rocky entered the fray when he took aim at Drake on Future and Metro Boomin’s 2024 track “Show of Hands”, responding to what he perceived as disses directed at him and his partner Rihanna across multiple Drake songs, including 2023’s “Fear of Heights”. However, the rapper emphasised that his participation was limited and deliberate.

“It was healthy for hip-hop,” Rocky explained. “The battle was between Kendrick and Drake, not Drake and everybody else who might have said something at that time, and that’s mainly why I fell back.”

The artist expressed particular disapproval of Drake’s subsequent legal actions against Universal Music Group, stating, “I just hate the way it’s turning out with [Drake] suing and all that. What part of the game is that? What type of shit is that? That’s none of my business, I guess.”

Beyond the rap beef, Rocky addressed the ongoing challenges within A$AP Mob, the collective that launched his career. Former member A$AP Relli accused Rocky of shooting at him in November 2021, leading to a highly publicised trial that concluded with Rocky’s acquittal in February 2025.

Despite these legal victories, tensions within the group remain. Rocky confirmed that A$AP Mob is still intact but acknowledged significant healing is required. “Anybody who used to be my protégés, my friends, my musical band partners, and they don’t fuck with me, that’s ’cause they don’t fuck with me. I don’t have animosity toward anybody.”

The rapper reflected on his role within the collective, describing how he served as a father figure to many members despite their similar ages. “It’s different when people are sleeping on your floor, your couch, your bed. When you’ve got 13 people living in a one-bedroom apartment, and you just got money—especially when you don’t have to.”

Rocky’s focus has recently expanded beyond music, with recent appearnces including a role in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest alongside Denzel Washington in August, and A24’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, set for release in October.

The rapper and Rihanna are also preparing for the arrival of their third child, with Rocky reportedly hoping for their first daughter after welcoming two sons.