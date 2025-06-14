Kendrick Lamar has electrified Drake’s hometown with a performance of “Not Like Us”, the decisive track from their recent feud.

Lamar and SZA brought their Grand National Tour to Toronto’s Rogers Centre on Thursday night for his first show in the city since their beef kicked off.

Instead of speaking about Drake during the performance, Lamar let his chart-topping track “Not Like Us” do the talking on who won.

Footage posted to social media shows fans singing along to the song before egging him on for an encore, chanting “one more time”.

Meanwhile, Drake joined internet personality Kai Cenat on Twitch as the show occurred, giving away money as part of Cenat’s “Somebody Loves Me” video challenge. Some of his more hardcore local fans in “The 6ix” plotted an “OVO Takeover” at the stadium during the shows this week, where they plan to play Drake’s music outside of the venue from the time gates open until the show ends.

Kendrick Lamar stands as the Toronto crowd begs him to run "Not Like Us" back "ONE MORE TIME" pic.twitter.com/daJQsJj2Mt — kendrick Lyrics (@WordFromKdot) June 13, 2025

Lamar and SZA will perform once more in Toronto before continuing their world tour, which was recently announced to be coming to Australia for two shows this December.

The show, at Melbourne’s AAMI Park on December 3rd and Sydney’s Allianz Stadium one week later on December 10th fall between appearances at Spilt Milk in Ballarat, Perth, Canberra, and the Gold Coast.

According to Ticketek, tickets to the ‘Grand National Tour’ go on sale on Monday, June 16th at 9am Sydney time/12pm Melbourne time.

Kendrick has a loyal fanbase in Australia, with his fiery Drake diss track, “Not Like Us”, spending consecutive weeks atop the ARIA Singles Chart earlier this year. The rapper even held three spots in the Top 10 at one point in February, when “Luther” and “All the Stars” joined “Not Like Us”.

Kendrick enjoyed a hot start to the year, with a huge haul at the Grammy Awards in his hometown, where he collected the night’s best five wins including Record and Song of the Year for “Not Like Us”. He also unleashed a high-octane performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.