Some of the biggest and brightest Asian pop acts are coming to a brand-new Melbourne festival next month.

The inaugural SONICA Music Festival will take place on Sidney Myer Music Bowl on March 17th.

The Live at the Bowl event will bring some of the finest K-pop, Cantopop, and Singaporean artists to Australian audiences for the first time. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketek.

Take a look at some of the stellar names coming to SONICA. South Korean rapper Zico and K-pop megastars Henry and Amber will be heading to Melbourne.

Singaporean singer-songwriter Gentle Bones – who recently featured on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list – will perform, as will Hong Kong R&B singer Gareth.T and rising Las Vegas-based rapper 1nonly, who’s approaching one billion streams on Spotify at just 18-years-old.

Triple R’s Small FRY will also be ticking things over between sets, celebrating the diverse and vibrant sounds form across Asia, including some great Asian-Australian artists.

According to a press release, the first ever SONICA Music Festival “is committed to growing connections and building a thriving community where a passion for Asian pop music and culture is shared. SONICA Music Festival brings together a thriving atmosphere of music, arts, and cuisine to celebrate Melbourne’s cultural diversity and create an evening to remember with cultures across local and international landscapes.”

SONICA Music Festival 2023

Presented by CA&C and Arts Centre Melbourne (Live at the Bowl)

Licensed All Ages

Tickets available now via ticketek.com.au

Friday, March 17th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

1nonly

Amber

Gareth.T

Gentle Bones

Henry

Zico

+ Small FRY D

