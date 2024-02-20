Atlas Genius returns with their first new music in over four years.

The Aussie brothers have unearthed two fresh tracks onto the music scene, “Nobody Loves Like You” and “Romans”.

In their latest material, Michael and Keith Jeffery seem to have love and past relationships on their mind.

“Nobody Loves Like You” reflects on the importance of appreciating the special people in our lives, while “Romans” touches on the challenges of remaining friends with an ex.

“‘Nobody Loves Like You’ is about waking up to the idea that you already have someone great in your life, and now you’re trying not to screw it up,” explains Keith.

“The melody & lyrics for ‘Romans’ kinda just fell out of my head,” he continues. “It was a little homage to the—often disastrous—idea of staying friends with an ex.”

There’s a new music video for “Nobody Loves Like You” which combines vintage black and white footage with psychedelic guitar riffs, bringing the song’s nostalgia and emotion to life.

Perhaps the band felt inspired to create some new tunes as they approached the 11-year anniversary of their debut album, When It Was Now.

The album featured hits like “Trojans,” which went certified platinum, and “If So,” which peaked on the US charts. To mark the occasion, they’re offering a special vinyl reissue for pre-order on their website.

Hailing from Victor Harbor, South Australia, Atlas Genius are now based in Los Angeles, which seems to be treating them well. They are set to play their first shows in five years in California in May.

Over their career, Atlas Genius have supported the likes of Weezer, Blink 182, Incubus, Silversun Pickups, The Neighborhood, Passion Pit, Imagine Dragons, The Kooks, and more.

WIth mega festivals including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, under their belts too.

Atlas Genius – “Nobody Loves Like You” and “Romans” are out now.