Singer August Alsina has refuted rumours that he’s writing a tell-all book about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.

August Alsina, who claimed in 2020 that he’d been granted ‘permission’ by Will Smith to pursue a romantic relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, has denied that he’s writing a tell-all book about his and Pinkett Smith’s relationship.

Sharing a statement on Instagram in the form of an iPhone message screenshot, Alsina said: “What would be the need to write a book about my ‘supposed sex life’ with ANYBODY, EVER, in life?… when they’ve written several fantasies, hypotheticals, and fictions based about me on wattapad (sic).”

“If you’re looking for that kind of entertainment, read the book called the ‘Holy Bible’ while you’re at it too, for whomever created and believed those lies.” he said.

Alsina’s statement comes days after The Daily Mail reported that he was in talks to ink a deal about a book exposing the details of his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.

“August will go into detail about his time with Jada and will also speak about how he spent time living in homes owned by Will while he was away filming,” a source told the publication.

Alsina, however, denied everything in his statement on Instagram.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I’m just living my life, trying to create peace, from all the glass and the broken pieces of hearts, in the life of my own and ones connected to me.” he said.

“Lastly, why would one look to make that “type” of money, eating from the lowest of fruit when God’s promise is GREAT HARVEST?” he continued.

In 2020, Alsina claimed that Will Smith had permitted him to pursue his wife Jada Pinkett Smith romantically.

While Pinkett Smith denied this at first, the couple later revealed that Jada had had ‘a different kind of entanglement’ with Alsina while she was briefly separated from Will Smith. The couple, however, maintained that Will had never permitted Alsina to be in a romantic relationship with Pinkett Smith.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip-Hop Observer and the Film & TV Observer.

Read August Alsina’s full statement: