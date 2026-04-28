August Burns Red have shared another taste of their forthcoming album Season of Surrender with the new single “Sonic Salvation”, featuring Polaris’ Jamie Hails.

“Sonic Salvation” is a cathartic anthem that speaks directly and forthrightly to the frustrated and disaffected, serving as the powerful connective tissue between the band and its fans.

With pit-stirring breakdowns, fist-in-the-air, “Hey! Hey! Hey!” singalong choruses and chunky riffs, it pays homage to the band’s loyal and dedicated fanbase, as well as the unifying nature of music in general.

“‘Sonic Salvation’ was the first song I wrote for Season of Surrender,” said guitarist JB Brubaker. “I set out to write a song that created more space for Jake [Luhrs] vocally and leaned a little more into our hardcore influences. I love how this song came out and Jamie’s guest vocal really takes it over the top for me.”

Luhrs added: “‘Sonic Salvation’ is about finding power and strength in music. The fact that music can bring us back to a memory, help us decompress from the outside world and how music is what has created our world that is the metal scene.”

Check out the music video below.

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Due out June 5th via Fearless Records, August Burns Red’s tenth studio album Season of Surrender will also feature guest appearances from The Devil Wears Prada’s Mike Hranica and Make Them Suffer.

Formed in Pennsylvania, the band have built a global following over two decades, with multiple Billboard Top 200 entries, more than 600 million streams and two Grammy Award nominations.

They’ll soon grace our shores with a huge Australian and New Zealand tour kicking off in September, where they’ll be joined by Bloom and I Promised the World. It will mark their first Australian headline tour in seven years, and first New Zealand shows in over a decade.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

AUGUST BURNS RED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

Sunday, September 27th (18+)

Freo Social, Perth WA

Tuesday, September 29th (Licensed All Ages)

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Thursday, October 1st (18+)

170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Friday, October 2nd (Licensed All Ages)

Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW

Saturday, October 3rd (18+)

King St Bandroom, Newcastle NSW

Sunday, October 4th (18+)

The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, October 7th (18+)

San Fran, Wellington NZ*

*I Promised the World not performing

Thursday, October 8th (18+)

Powerstation, Auckland NZ*

*I Promised the World not performing