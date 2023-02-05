Brisbane rock band Young Lions has started a Go Fund Me appeal after frontman Zach Britt’s car was stolen, along with guitar pedals and show gear.

Just last month the band celebrated the release of their fourth album, Make A Rainbow And Put It In The Sky.

Now, Britt is trying to recover his lost equipment before the band heads out on their national tour in June.

“It’s Zach here,” Britt began on the Go Fund Me page. “You may recognise me from the music I play and my involvement in the Australian music scene over the last 15 years.

“Early this morning at 3:30am someone broke into our family car and stole it, along with all my guitar pedals and gear I use for shows to the tune of at least $8,000 in losses.”

Although the lost equipment was insured, the car it was in was not, which has voided any claim for the missing gear.

“It’s hard for me to swallow pride and ask for help but this has been the final blow of an immensely challenging start to 2023,” Britt continued. “I want to continue to play music and go ahead with shows coming up but I can’t do it without your help.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Britt said he had no expectations as “everyone has their own struggles in life,” but made the impassioned plea because: “I can’t wait to continue to bring joy through music for many years to come, so every little bit helps.”

The fundraiser had over $7,000 in donations at the time of writing, including a top donation from Melbourne band Ocean Grove.

The band recently told Scenestr about the story behind the album, and the “cute” way the release was named.

“The name Make A Rainbow And Put It In The Sky, for us, speaks to the journey we have all been on to put this album out,” drummer Matt Gibson told the publication. “The ups and downs have been unfathomable, but the results are something we’ll forever be proud of.

“Cute story: the album was actually named by Zach’s son Harper. We asked him what we should call the album and he came out with the gem: Make a rainbow and put it in the sky,’ which we all really loved instantly.”