Hot off their Eurovision announcement, Aussie band Voyager has shared that they’ll be heading off on tour straight after the song contest.

Lead vocalist Danny Estrin shared his excitement, stating, “Absolutely can’t wait to get this show back on the road! We’ve got so much pent-up excitement that we’re ready to burst… Looking forward to letting it all out on stage after our epic voyage to Eurovision! What better way to bring our incredible fans together than to return to our homeland to play some headline shows.”

Starting off at The Zoo in Brisbane on Friday, June 9, Voyager will rock out in Melbourne on Saturday, June 10 at Stay Gold, Adelaide’s Unibar on Friday, June 16, their hometown Perth at the Rosemount on Saturday, June 17, before finishing up in Sydney on Friday, June 23 at Metro Social and Saturday, June 24 at Basement, Canberra.

Voyager’s road to Eurovision has been nothing short of remarkable, with the band throwing their hat in the ring since Australia’s first participation in the competition back in 2015. Theirs is a story of passion, perseverance, and patience, with their resilience and determination finally paying off. At last year’s Eurovision – Australia Decides, they clinched second place, leading the public vote with their song “Dreamer.”

Now, with their latest single “Promise,” an epic, progressive pop metal track that transports listeners on an emotive story of adventure and redemption, Voyager is all set to take Liverpool by storm. Its stunning music video was filmed in the mid-west Kalbarri region of WA, showcasing the pink ethereal Hutt Lagoon and Kalbarri National Park’s epic gorges and rock formations, including Nature’s Window.

With New Romantic, ’80s infused vocals blended with technical, melodic frameworks, groovy basslines, bombastic drums, and their signature instrument, the keytar, Voyager’s performance is sure to leave fans screaming for more. Having toured the world many times over, they have amassed a strong fanbase, won over by their electric live performances.

So, gear up and mark your calendars! You can catch Voyager on their Australian tour and watch the Eurovision Song Contest on SBS and SBS On Demand from May 9 to May 13. Don’t miss out on this musical extravaganza!

Voyager Australia Tour 2023

Buy tickets to all shows here.

Friday, June 9, 2023

The Zoo, Brisbane

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Stay Gold, Melbourne

Friday, June 16, 2023

Unibar, Adelaide

Saturday, June 17, 2023

Rosemount, Perth

Friday, June 23, 2023

Metro Social, Sydney

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Basement, Canberra

Watch ‘Promise’ by Voyager:

