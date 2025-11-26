Australians are stepping out in their favourite band tees today as Ausmusic T-Shirt Day takes over the country, uniting fans in a nationwide show of support for the music workers who keep the industry alive.

Across workplaces, schools, festivals, building sites, office towers and stages nationwide, Australians are proudly wearing their Ausmusic tees, donating what they can, and flooding social media with support for the industry that gives the nation its soundtrack.

Funds raised will go to Support Act, helping it continue its vital work providing short-term financial support for music workers in crisis; mental health education and training programs; programs and services for First Nations music workers; and counselling support via the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline.

From 6am until the fund is exhausted, all donations will be doubled in value, giving Australians the chance to make twice the impact for music workers. An anonymous corporate donor has kicked off the morning with an incredibly $60,000 donation, to help ensure Ausmusic T-Shirt Day reaches its goal.

And for the first time, in partnership with Commercial Radio and Audio, every major commercial radio network in Australia is championing Ausmusic T Shirt Day, creating an unprecedented broadcast footprint.

This collaboration builds on the long standing support of foundation partners triple j and ARIA, and represents a powerful show of unity from an industry rallying behind the people who make Australian music possible.

Supporters can join in by donating here and sharing a photo in their favourite Ausmusic tee using #AusMusicTShirtDay and #ShowUpForAusMusic.

This year sees huge national momentum behind the campaign, with artists, venues, media, major workplaces and community groups rallying together, backed by an all star list of official ambassadors.

The Kid LAROI, Jessica Mauboy, Troy Cassar-Daley, Missy Higgins, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Bernard Fanning, Hoodoo Gurus, Hilltop Hoods, Floodlights, The Buoys, C.O.F.F.I.N and more have released limited-edition tees for the fundraiser.

“This is a joyful celebration, but it is also a reminder that many people working behind the scenes are doing it tough,” Support Act’s CEO, Clive Miller, said. “Every shirt worn and every donation made today helps Support Act to keep showing up for those workers when they need us most.

“From major cities to regional towns, the country is awash with band tees today. It is a beautiful reflection of how deeply Australians value their music culture and the people who make it possible. Ausmusic T Shirt Day is about community, connection and care.”

Last financial year alone, Support Act provided short term financial support to music workers to the value of $585,000, and in excess of 5,000 hours of direct social work and free phone counselling through the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline. Thousands more benefitted from the mental health education and training programs.