Image: 'Michael's Rule' takes its name from the late, great Australian artist manager Michael McMartin

The recently announced “Michael’s Rule” has been given the go ahead by the Australian music community.

“Michael’s Rule” was formally announced last week after first being presented by the Association of Artist Managers at the 2024 AAM Awards.

“Michael’s Rule” has three main pillars: every international artist must include an Australian artist among their opening acts; the Australian artist must appear on the same stage as the international artist using reasonable sound and lighting; and the Australian artist must be announced at the same time as the tour so that they benefit from all the marketing and promotion.

“Michael’s Rule” takes its name from the late, great Michael McMartin, the Australian artist manager renowned for his work with the Hoodoo Gurus for over four decades. McMartin tirelessly advocated for the policy before his death and used the platform of last year’s AAM Awards to drum up support.

And now “Michael’s Rule” has been met with “virtually unprecedented” support from across the Australian music industry (as per The Music Network).

The initiative has been welcomed by industry bodies and leaders from across the industry spectrum, including Australian Live Music Business Council (ALMBC), The Australasian Performing Rights Association (APRA), Select Music and the newly-formed Music Australia.

Leading concert promoters Michael Chugg, Danny Rogers, Ben Turnbull, and concert, touring and events specialist Untitled Group have also voiced their approval.

“It’s great to see the Australian music industry standing together here and I fully support ‘Michael’s Rule,'” said legendary promoter Chugg, although he did note that there will be some instances where local acts can’t be involved.

According to Untitled Group, “Michael’s Rule” “has the power to play a vital role in the discovery and visibility of emerging Aussie acts.”

“Michael’s Rule” is a voluntary industry code which the Association of Artist Managers wants to be reinstated at a time of “crisis” for the homegrown music community.

The code existed in the 2000s, but it has resurfaced as a worrying trend of music festivals and venues disappear from the Australian music landscape.