Dreams do come true. Just ask Emmanuel Kelly.

Announced Thursday, July 10th, the singer and songwriter is added to the halftime show for club soccer‘s biggest match, FIFA’s 2025 Club World Cup Final. Kelly joins previously announced performers J Balvin, Doja Cat, and Tems, for the July 13th performance at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey.

It promises to be a special moment for Kelly, who supported Coldplay on the domestic lap of their 2024 Music of the Spheres World Tour. “To be part of the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup Final Halftime Show is a dream come true,” Kelly comments, “not just for me, but for every differently-abled child who has ever thought their dreams were out of reach.”

Produced by Global Citizen in partnership with Live Nation, Done+Dusted, and DPS, the halftime show is a first for a FIFA event. Chris Martin of Coldplay is curating the spot, part of his ongoing role as international curator of Global Citizen Festival.

“I’m so proud to be representing Australia and to be part of a performance that’s not only historic,” adds Kelly, “but also supporting children’s education and opportunity through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.”

Kelly’s story is one of triumph over adversity. Found as an infant on an Iraq battlefield, and born with severely underdeveloped limbs due to chemical warfare in his community, he was raised in a Baghdad orphanage amidst a brutal war. His journey to Australia for life-changing surgery was enabled by the humanitarian Moira Kelly, and allowed the youngster to pursue his love of music.

Last year, Kelly released the EP No Zodiac, featuring the singles “My Sky” and “Right From the Very Start,” produced and co-written by veteran British musician Simon Duffy. Kelly’s ambitions extend beyond the stage and studio to OUTLYER, a full-service entertainment production company.

Global Citizen is spearheaded by Hugh Evans, the Australia-born humanitarian, who was awarded the 2025 Sunhak Peace Prize for his tireless work to end poverty. With Evans at the helm as CEO, Global Citizen has emerged as the world’s leading international advocacy organisation driving action to end extreme poverty.

Since launch in 2009, some $49 billion in funding commitments have been announced on Global Citizen platforms. The expanded 32-team Club World Cup runs from June 14th-July 13th in the United States, with teams competing in 12 venues and 11 cities. The final kicks off at 3:00 PM ET and is streamed on DAZN.com.