Kylie Minogue and her sister Dannii teamed up for a touching cover of ABBA’s “The Winner Takes It All” for the ABBAmania TV special in 1999, their harmonious vocals bringing a fresh pop sensibility to the disco classic.

Tame Impala – “Confide in Me” (Originally by Kylie Minogue)

When Kevin Parker and his psych-rock outfit Tame Impala decided to tackle Kylie Minogue’s “Confide in Me” for Triple J’s Like a Version in 2016, magic happened. Parker’s otherworldly vocals floated atop a bed of swirling synths, transforming the ’90s dance-pop hit into a dreamy, interstellar journey.

It was as if Kylie’s original had been beamed up to a distant planet and came back speaking Tame Impala’s language.

Courtney Barnett – “Sunday Roast” (Originally by Paul Kelly)

Indie darling Courtney Barnett stripped Paul Kelly’s “Sunday Roast” down to its bare bones. Armed with just her guitar and that unmistakable voice, Barnett turned the intimate tune into a raw, confessional moment. As she sang, you could practically feel the weight of every word – proof that sometimes, less truly is more.

Gang of Youths – “Blood” (Originally by The Middle East)

Leave it to Gang of Youths to turn The Middle East’s haunting “Blood” into a soaring anthem. During their 2017 Like a Version appearance, the band slowly built the track to an explosive crescendo that had listeners ready to storm the gates of heaven (or at least the nearest stadium).

Tina Arena – “Both Sides Now” (Originally by Joni Mitchell)

Tina Arena performed a stunning cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” at the Sydney Opera House in 2019. Arena’s powerful and emotive vocals brought a new level of elegance to the folk classic, capturing the song’s introspective essence and showcasing her vocal prowess.

Missy Higgins – “Shark Fin Blues” (Originally by The Drones)

Missy Higgins transformed The Drones’ gritty “Shark Fin Blues” into a haunting piano ballad. Her emotive delivery and delicate touch on the keys turned the song into a different beast entirely – less shark, more siren luring listeners into emotional depths.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – “Cosmic Dancer” (Originally by T. Rex)

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds performed a captivating cover of T. Rex’s “Cosmic Dancer” during a live performance in 2017. Cave’s deep, haunting vocals and the band’s dark, atmospheric instrumentation brought a new level of depth and emotion to the glam rock classic.

Chet Faker – “(Lover) You Don’t Treat Me No Good” (Originally by Sonia Dada)

Chet Faker brought his signature blend of electronica and soul to Sonia Dada’s “(Lover) You Don’t Treat Me No Good” during his Like a Version set. Faker’s innovative production and smoky vocals reimagined the track for the digital age, proving that good music transcends both genre and era.

Angus & Julia Stone – “You’re the One That I Want” (Originally from Grease)

Angus & Julia Stone recorded a dreamy cover of “You’re the One That I Want” for the 2010 album Down the Way. Their soft, harmonious vocals and gentle acoustic arrangements transformed the upbeat Grease classic into a tender, introspective ballad, showcasing their unique approach to well-known songs.

Tash Sultana – “Electric Feel” (Originally by MGMT)

Last but certainly not least, multi-instrumentalist extraordinaire Tash Sultana took MGMT’s “Electric Feel” for this legendary triple j Like A Version and turned it into a mesmerising, loop-pedal-driven odyssey.