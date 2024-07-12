ARIA-nominated and multi-award-winning artist Emily Wurramara made her highly anticipated solo debut on triple j’s Like A Version today.

The appearance comes ahead of the release of her second album, NARA, set to drop on August 23rd via ABC Music.

Wurramara brought a smoky, expansive, and magical energy to Hozier‘s indie-folk track “Too Sweet”. Her powerful voice, hailed as “one of the country’s greatest” by Double J, elevated the song, showcasing her unique ability to infuse emotion and depth into every note.

Her rendition was met with acclaim from triple j, who noted that she managed to retain the original track’s energy while giving it a “buttery and malted” quality akin to neat whiskey.

Along with the cover, Wurramara performed her current single “Lordy Lordy” with Tasman Keith. This moment was particularly significant for the proud Warnindhilyagwa woman, who has long awaited this opportunity.

The performance was praised by hosts Concetta and Luka, who described Emily as a “literal star” with a preternatural talent for emotive performance and singing.

The Like A Version session also prompted a heartwarming call-in from Wurramara’s high school music teacher, who expressed immense pride in her career growth over the years. The performance also sparked a massive reaction on the station’s text line, with listeners demanding that the cover be made available on digital streaming platforms as soon as possible.

This is not Wurramara’s first time in the LAV studio. Back in 2019, she lent her voice to a Bad//Dreems cover alongside Peter Garrett and Mambali — a rendition that secured a spot in the Hottest 100.

Emily Wurramara’s forthcoming album, NARA, is titled after the Anindilyakwa word meaning “nothing.” The album promises to take listeners on a mystical journey through the years since her debut album, Milyakburra (2018).

NARA chronicles intense highs and lows, from winning accolades and taking her music worldwide to losing her house in a fire, giving birth to her daughter, and struggling with mental health. Ultimately, the album reflects Wurramara’s peace in the realisation: “it was when I had nothing, I realised I had everything.”

Expanding into new sonic and visual spaces while maintaining the organic timelessness of her songwriting, NARA is steeped in love for community. The album includes the “protest club song” “Lordy Lordy” featuring Tasman Keith, alongside other tracks such as “Magic Woman Dancing” and “Midnight Blues”.