On March 12, 2026, the founding members of Australian Crawl filed an application in the Australian Federal Court challenging Bill McDonough’s ownership of the band’s trademarks, which he registered in 1990 and 1994 across entertainment and merchandise categories without consultation or agreement from the group.

McDonough replaced David Reyne on the drums in 1978 and played with the band until 1983.

Bill McDonough acquired the disputed trademarks in 1990 for “Entertainment services including artists’ agencies, sound recording, radio and television programme production, theatre or cinema productions and amusement centres and parks” in class 41, and in 1994 in for “Clothing, footwear and all goods” in class 25.

There was never any consultation or agreement with any members of Australian Crawl in relation to registering the trademarks. As such, the founding members do not recognise Bill’s ownership of these assets.

Scot Crawford (Manager and Representative) today said, “This action is not about stripping Bill of these trademarks. This is about the original members having access to trademark registration individually or in partnership.”

James Reyne stated: “In 1978 I formed the band with Simon Binks and Brad Robinson. We subsequently asked our friend Paul Williams to join on bass guitar, and my brother, David Reyne, to play drums. This was the original Australian Crawl lineup.”

Simon Binks today said: “James, Brad and I formed Australian Crawl in 1978. In 1983 the then members of Australian Crawl unanimously voted Bill out of the band.”