It’s a new year, and the Aussie music festival is back in a big way, with more than a dozen events already held in the first week of January.
There’s no doubt things have changed in the past three years, with COVID causing headaches for festival promoters having to cancel events at the last minute due to local outbreaks or changed restrictions.
As we head into 2023 with no restrictions, open borders and a new national cultural policy coming into effect at the end of January, things are looking up for the live music scene.
Tone Deaf has gathered as much info as we can to bring you a month-by-month guide to the music festivals happening in Australia this year – we will keep adding to the list as more festivals and lineups get announced.
January 2023
Sydney Festival
When: Thursday, 5th – Sunday, 29th January.
Where: Sydney, NSW.
Who: Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Bonobo, Katie Noonan performs Joni Mitchell’s Blue, Emma Donovan and Paul Grabowsky, Prinnie Stevens, Ursula Yovich + more.
Website
Tamworth Country Music Festival
When: Friday, 13th – Sunday, 22nd January.
Where: Tamworth, NSW.
Who: Adam Harvey, Andrew Swift, Beccy Cole, Casey Barnes, Fanny Lumsden, Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham, John Williamson, Kasey Chambers, Kevin Bloody Wilson, Lachlan Bryan, Lee Kernaghan, Melanie Dyer, Sara Storer, Shane Nicholson, The Whitlams, The Wolfe Brothers, Troy Cassar-Daley + more.
Website
Cairns Summer Sounds
When: Friday, 13th January – Saturday, 4th March.
Where: Cairns, QLD.
Who: Thundamentals, The Cat Empire, Dami Im, Jess Mauboy, Eric Bibb, Stella Donnelly.
Website
Wine Machine
When & Where:
Saturday, 14th January – Huon Valley, TAS.
Saturday, 18th March – Hunter Valley, NSW.
Saturday, 25th March – Canberra, ACT.
Saturday, 1st April – Yarra Valley, VIC.
Who: Hot Dub Time Machine Lime Cordiale, Bliss N Eso, Vera Blue, Northeast Party House, KLP, grentperez. * Lineup varies each location.
Website
Red Hot Summer Tour
When & Where:
Saturday, 14th January – Mornington, VIC.
Sunday, 15th January – Mornington, VIC.
Saturday, 21st January – Mannum, SA.
Sunday, 22nd January – Barossa, SA.
Saturday, 28th January – Batemans Bay, NSW.
Saturday, 4th February – Port Macquarie, NSW.
Saturday, 11th February – Berry, NSW.
Saturday, 18th February – Launceston, TAS.
Sunday, 19th February – Hobart, TAS.
Saturday, 25th February – Bendigo, VIC.
Saturday, 4th March – Ballarat, VIC.
Sunday, 5th March – Mildura, VIC.
Saturday, 11th March – Victor Harbour, SA.
Sunday, 12th March – Mount Gambier, SA.
Saturday, 18th March – Swan Valley, WA.
Saturday, 25th March – Hunter Valley, NSW.
Sunday, 26th March – Baulkham Hills, NSW.
Saturday, 1st April – Wodonga, VIC.
Saturday, 15th April – Toowoomba, QLD.
Saturday, 22nd April – Toowoomba, QLD.
Sunday, 23rd April – Jacobs Well, QLD.
Saturday, 29th April – Bribe Island, QLD.
Saturday, 6th May – Darwin, NT.
Saturday, 13th May – Cairns, QLD.
Who: Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley.
Website
So Frenchy So Chic
When: Sunday, 15th January – Saturday, 21st January.
Where: Werribee Park Mansion, Melbourne VIC & Bicentennial Park, Glebe NSW.
Who: Pi Ja Ma, Rover, Kalika, Suzane.
Website
Blak Day Out
When: Saturday, 21st January.
Where: The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD.
Who: The Last Kinection, Cloe Terare, DRMNGNOW, Kee’ahn, Djanaba, Tjaka, SOLCHLD, Ethan Enoch, Keely, Alf the Great.
Website
SummerSalt
When & Where:
Friday, 27th January – Canberra, ACT.
Saturday, 28th January – Wollongong, NSW.
Sunday, 29th January – Fremantle, WA.
Friday, 3rd February – Hobart, TAS.
Saturday, 4th February – Yarra Valley VIC.
Sunday, 5th February – Torquay, VIC.
Saturday, 11th February – Coffs Harbour, NSW.
Sunday, 12th February – Southport, QLD.
Who: Angus & Julia Stone, Ben Harper, City & Colour, The Rubens, Middle Kids, Alex The Astronaut. * lineup varies each location.
Website
By The C
When & Where:
Sunday, 29th January – Wollongong, NSW.
Saturday, 4th February – Torquay, VIC.
Who: Hoodoo Gurus, The Living End, The Screaming Jets, Thirsty Merc, Wolfmother, Noiseworks, Baby Animals, Dallas Crane. * lineup varies each location.
Website
February 2023
Laneway Festival
When & Where:
Saturday, 4th February – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane QLD.
Sunday, 5th February – Sydney Showground, Sydney NSW.
Friday, 10th February – Bonython Park, Adelaide SA.
Saturday, 11th February – The Park, Flemington, Melbourne VIC.
Sunday, 12th February – Wellington Square, Perth WA.
Who: Haim, Joji, Phoebe Bridgers, The Jungle Giants, FINNEAS, Fontaines D.C., Girl in Red, Slowthai, Turnstile, 100 Gecs + more.
Website
Party in the Paddock
When: Friday, 10th – Sunday, 12th February.
Where: Quercus Park, Launceston TAS.
Who: DMA’S, The Vengaboys, Art vs. Science, Yung Gravy, Gang of Youths, BENEE, The Presets, Vera Blue, Meg Mac, Genesis Owusu, Methyl Ethel, Slowly Slowly, Young Franco, Bag Raiders (DJ Set), JK-47, Peach PRC, Beddy Rays + more.
Website
Ninchfest
When: Friday, 10th – Saturday, 11th February.
Where: St. Andrews Beach Recreation Club, St. Andrews Beach VIC.
Who: Birdz, William Crighton, DJ Dexter, The Grogans, Peter Bibby, Nice Biscuit, Bumpy, Rot TV, Freya Josephine Hollick, Jazzparty, The Prize + more.
Website
Mountain Goat Valley Crawl
When: Saturday, 11th February.
Where: Fortitude Valley, QLD
Who: The Terrys, The Buoys, Voiid, Bakers Eddy, Bella Amor, Dopamine, Big Wett, Carla Wehbe, Horror My Friend, Jem Cassar-Daley, Joe Mungovan, Placement + more.
Website
Hello Sunshine
When: Saturday, 11th February.
Where: Caribbean Gardens, Scoresby VIC.
Who: Amy Shark, The Cat Empire, 360, Pierce Brothers, Murray (Original Red Wiggle), Yo! Mafia, Cadence
Website
Live in the Vines
When: Saturday, 11th February.
Where: Yarra Valley, VIC.
Who: Hoodoo Gurus, The Living End, Wolfmother, Noiseworks, Baby Animals, Thirsty Merc.
Website
ΩHM
When: Wednesday, 15th February – Friday, 31st March.
Where: Powerhouse Theatre, Brisbane QLD.
Who: Future Islands, Peaches, The Chills, Kae Tempest, black midi, Nakhane, Monolake + Electric Indigo, Hear My Eyes: Pan’s Labyrinth x Sleep D, Robin Fox + Yann Novak + MHZ, Zimoun.
Website
Sydney WorldPride
When: Friday, 17th February – Sunday, 5th March.
Where: Sydney, NSW.
Who: Kylie Minogue, Nicole Scherzinger, Charli XCX, Jessica Mauboy, MUNA, Peach PRC, Alter Boy, Vetta Borne + more.
Website
Riverboats Music Festival
When: Friday, 17th – Sunday, 19th February.
Where: Victoria Park Reserve, Echuca VIC.
Who: Marlon Williams, Spiderbait, C.W. Stoneking & His Primitive Horn Orchestra, The Rolling Stones Revue featuring Adalita, Phil Jamieson & Tex Perkins, The Whitlams, Felix Riebl, Alice Skye, Katy Steele, Andy Golledge Band, WILSN + more.
Website
MONA FOMA Launceston
When: Friday, 17th – Sunday, 19th February.
Where: Launceston, TAS.
Who: Evening Hymn with Nico Muhly + Nicholas Tolputt, The Chills, Kae Tempest, Turiya Always: Celebrating Alice Coltrane, Soccer Mommy
Website
Now & Again
When: Saturday, 18th February.
Where: Werribee, VIC.
Who: Gang of Youths, Empire of the Sun, Tones and I, Sven Väth, Michael Bibi, Crooked Colours, Solardo, Running Touch, Peach PRC, Becca Hatch, Tina Says, The Velvet Club, Casey Leaver.
Website
St. Kilda Festival
When: Saturday, 18th – Sunday, 19th February.
Where: Melbourne, VIC.
Who: TBA.
Website
MONA FOMA Hobart
When: Friday, 24th – Sunday, 26th February.
Where: Hobart, TAS.
Who: Bon Iver, A Life Sentence with Nico Muhly, Bikini Kill, Peaches, Pavement, Angel Olsen, Jockstrap, Vieux Farka Touré + more.
Website
For The Love
When & Where:
Saturday, 25th February – Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast QLD.
Sunday, 26th February – Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong NSW.
Saturday, 4th March – Catani Gardens, Melbourne VIC.
Sunday, 5th March – Taylor Reserve, Perth WA.
Who: Charli XCX, Duke Dumont, Sonny Fodera, Cosmo’s Midnight, Snakehips, Budjerah, KYE, Sumner, Jade Zoe.
Website
March 2023
Great Escape
When: Friday, 3rd March – Saturday, 4th March.
Where: Mount Field National Park, Derwent Valley TAS.
Who: G Flip, Northeast Party House, King Stingray, Sly Withers, Gretta Ray, Dear Seattle, Teenage Joans, Telenova, Eliza & The Delusionals + more.
Website
VANFEST
When: Friday, 3rd March – Saturday, 4th March.
Where: Mount Panorama, Bathurst NSW.
Who: Tash Sultana, Masked Wolf, LDRU, Hilltop Hoods, Tones & I, The Presets, Illy, Hockey Dad, Mashd N Kutcher, The Buoys, The Delta Riggs + more.
Website
Get Together
When: Friday, 3rd March – Sunday, 5th March.
Where: Wombarra, NSW.
Who: Watussi, Godtet, The Strides, Steph Strings, The Doonooch Dancers, Kyarna Rose & Matty Walker, Jordan Ireland, Alice Terry, The Tambourine Girls + more.
Website
ROAM Festival
When: Saturday, 4th March – Monday, 6th March.
Where: Pinjarra, WA.
Who: Billy Xane, CC: DISCO!, Choomba, Godlands, Late Nite Tuff Guy, Little Fritter, Luude, Set Mo, ShockOne, Torren Foot, Zombie Cats + more.
Website
Adelaide Festival
When: Friday, 3rd March – Sunday, 19th March.
Where: Adelaide, SA.
Who: Lorde with MUNA and Stellie, Ngapa William Cooper – Lior, Nigel Westlake, Lou Bennett and Sarah Gory, Camp Cope, Allday with BARKAA and Kobie Dee, Hear My Eyes: Pan’s Labyrinth x Sleep D, Julia Jacklin, Yann Tiersen, wurukur djuanduk balag (Ancestors are Calling) – Lou Bennett + more.
Website
The Great Escape
When: Saturday, 3rd March – Sunday, 4th March.
Where: Derwent Valley, TAS.
Who: G Flip, Northeast Party House, King Stingray, Sly Withers, Gretta Ray, Dear Seattle, Teenage Joans, Telenova, Eliza & The Delusionals + more.
Website
Nine Lives Festival
When: Saturday, 4th March.
Where: The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD.
Who: Angel Olsen, Crumb, Drugdealer, Mdou Moctar, Baby Cool, Bones & Jones, Felivand, Folk Bitch Trio, Girl and Girl, No Zu + more.
Website
Tent Pole
When: Saturday, 4th March.
Where: Mt. Duneed Estate, Geelong VIC
Who: Pavement, Spiderbait, Magic Dirt, Floodlights, The Schizophonics, Black Rock Band, Clamm, Black Lips, Charley Crockett, MOD CON, The Prize, Sirens.
Website
Tone City Records Festival
When: Saturday, 4th March.
Where: Rosemount Hotel, Perth WA.
Who: DICE, Rum Jungle, Lazy Ghost, Madoc Plane, Angie Colman, Little Guilt, Sophian, Fool Nelson, Spici Water, Bad Weather, Hey So Hungry + more.
Website
SummerSalt
When: Saturday, 4th March & Sunday, 5th March.
Where: Denmark, WA.
Who: Birds of Tokyo, Boy & Bear, San Cisco, Darcie Haven.
Website
Lunar Electric Music Festival
When & Where:
Saturday, 4th March – Perth, WA.
Saturday, 11th March – Gold Coast, QLD.
Who: TBA.
Website
Brunswick Music Festival
When: Sunday, 5th March – Monday, 13th March.
Where: Melbourne, VIC.
Who: Crumb, Mdou Mocter + more TBA. * Lineup varies each location.
Website
Palm Tree Music Festival
When & Where:
Friday, 10th March – Sydney Showgrounds, NSW.
Saturday, 11th March – Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD.
Sunday, 12th March – Melbourne Showgrounds, VIC.
Who: Tiësto, Kygo, Lost Frequencies, Sam Feldt, Frank Walker.
Website
Pitch Music & Arts
When: Friday, 10th – Tuesday, 14th March.
Where: Moyston, VIC.
Who: BIG WETT, Fatima Yamaha, Helena Hauff, Kalyani, Kim Ann Foxman, Leon Vynehall, Mildlife, NLV, Overmono, Soju Gang + more.
Website
WOMADelaide
When: Friday, 10th – Monday, 13th March.
Where: Adelaide, SA.
Who: AURORA, Bangarra Dance Theatre, Billy Bragg, Bon Iver, Florence + the Machine, Genesis Owusu, Kee’ahn, Mdou Moctar, The Proclaimers, Sampa The Great, Soul II Soul, Youssou N’Dour & Le Super Étoile de Dakar + more.
Website
Port Fairy Folk Festival
When: Friday, 10th – Monday, 13th March.
Where: Port Fairy, VIC.
Who: 19-Twenty, Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, The Badloves, Billy Bragg, Colin Lillie, Eric Bibb, Georgia Mooney, Ian Noe, Josh Pyke, Kim Churchill, Liz Stringer, Sally Seltmann, Tim Easton, The Waifs + more.
Website
Golden Plains Music Festival
When: Saturday, 11th March – Monday, 13th March.
Where: Meredith, VIC.
Who: Bikini Kill, Four Tet, Carly Rae Jepsen, Mdou Moctar, Soul II Soul, Angel Olsen, Kokoroko, Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, Armand Hammer, Mulalo + more.
Website
Lighthouse Festival
When: Saturday, 11th March.
Where: Norah Head Lighthouse, NSW.
Who: Pete Murray, Pierce Brothers, Steph Strings, Darren Middleton (Powderfinger/ARC), D’Arcy Spiller.
Website
Sin Or Swim Cruise
When: Sunday, 12th March.
Where: Pyrmont, NSW.
Who: Gyroscope, Bodyjar, Nerdlinger, Bellwether + more.
Website
CMC Rocks
When: Wednesday, 15th – Sunday, 19th March.
Where: Willowbank, Ipswich QLD.
Who: Morgan Wallen, Zac Brown Band, Kip Moore, Jordan Davis, Hardy, Randy Houser, Bailey Zimmerman, Ashley McBryde, Mitchell Tenpenny + more.
Website
Super Fun Day
When: Saturday, 18th March.
Where: Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD.
Who: Dune Rats, Fidlar, Ruby Fields, Pale Waves, Beach Bunny, Ocean Grove, Patti Harrison, The Reytons + more.
Website
By The Pier
When: Friday, 24th – Saturday, 25th March.
Where: Queenscliff, VIC.
Who: Thelma Plum, King Stingray, Slowly Slowly, Safia, Holy Holy, Alice Ivy, Full Flower Moon Band + more.
Website
Knotfest Australia
When & Where:
Friday, 24th March – Melbourne, VIC.
Saturday, 25th March – Sydney, NSW.
Sunday, 26th March – Brisbane, QLD.
Who: Slipknot, Parkway Drive, Megadeth, Trivium, Northlane, In Flames, Spiritbox, Alphawolf, Story of the Year + more.
Website
Offbeat Music Festival
When: Friday, 24th March – Sunday 26th March.
Where: Eumundi, QLD.
Who: Thelma Plum, Electric Fields, Gretta Ray, Clews, Clea, Blues Arcadia, Playlunch, Eastbound Buzz, Tommy Gun.
Website
SummerSalt
When: Saturday, 25th March.
Where: Hervey Bay, QLD.
Who: Xavier Rudd, John Butler, Boy & Bear, Kate Miller-Heidke, Busby Marou, Steph Strings.
Website
Meadow MF
When: Friday, 31st March – Sunday, 2nd April.
Where: Bambra, VIC.
Who: Kurt Vile & The Violators, Black Midi, Jen Cloher, Cash Savage & The Last Drinks, Big Scary, RONA, Gena Rose Bruce, Workhorse + more.
Website
April 2023
Bluesfest Perth
When: Saturday, 1st April.
Where: Nikola Estate Winery, Middle Swan, WA.
Who: The Doobie Brothers, Counting Crows, John Butler, Jessica Mauboy, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram.
Website
Vintage Vibes
When: Saturday, 1st – Sunday, 2nd April.
Where: Tomich Wines, Adelaide Hills SA.
Who: Gang of Youths, Tash Sultana, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Angus & Julia Stone, The Temper Trap, Hermitude, Middle Kids, Leo Sayer, Adrian Eagle, George Alice, Kanada the Loop + more.
Website
Bluesfest Byron Bay
When: Thursday, 6th – Monday, 10th April.
Where: Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay NSW.
Who: Counting Crows, The Doobie Brothers, Beth Hart, Bonnie Raitt, Buddy Guy, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Jackson Browne, Gang of Youths, Joe Bonamassa, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Ash Grunwald, Lucinda Williams, Marcus King, Paolo Nutini, Tash Sultana, Xavier Rudd + more.
Website
Bluesfest Melbourne
When: Saturday, 8th – Sunday, 9th April.
Where: Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, VIC.
Who: Chain, Ash Grunwald, The Doobie Brothers, Henry Wagons, Kasey Chambers, Keb’ Mo’, Lucinda Williams, Paolo Nutini, Steve Earle, Xavier Rudd + more.
Website
Ultra Australia
When: Saturday, 15th April.
Where: Melbourne, VIC.
Who: Darren Styles, Deborah De Luca, Hardwell, Sub Zero Project, Timmy Trumpet + more.
Website
The Gum Ball
When: Friday, 21st – Monday, 24th April.
Where: Dashville, NSW.
Who: Mudhoney, Party Dozen, The New Christs, Full Flower Moon Band, Darren Hanlon, Flowertruck, Paul Dempsey, The Sheepdogs, Ainslie Wills, First Beige + more.
Website
Gippsland Country Music Festival
When: Saturday, 23rd April.
Where: Gippsland, VIC.
Who: Lee Kernaghan, Troy Cassar-Daley, Adam Brand, Beccy Cole, Sara Storer.
Website
Ride The Wave Festival
When: Saturday, 29th April.
Where: Port Macquarie, NSW.
Who: Boy & Bear, The Waifs, Busby Marou, Tullara.
Website
May 2023
Meatstock
When: Friday, 5th – Sunday, 7th May.
Where: Sydney, NSW.
Who: Grinspoon, Jebediah, Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys, Kingswood, Amber Lawrence + more. *Lineup varies daily.
Website
Earth Frequency Festival
When: Friday, 12th – Sunday, 15th May.
Where: Willowbank, Ipswich QLD.
Who: Chali 2NA, Talpa, Jay Lumen, The Funk Hunters, A Hundred Drums, Hypogeo, Antix, Bogtrotter, Fisheye, Tribone, The Riddler, Golanski + more.
Website
Bassinthegrass
When: Saturday, 20th May.
Where: Darwin, NT.
Who: Amy Shark, Angus & Julia Stone, Baker Boy, Guy Sebastian, LDRU, Ocean Alley, Peach PRC, The Presets, San Cisco, Spacey Jane, Tones and I + more.
Website
Legends on the Lawn
When: Saturday, 20th May.
Where: Mackay, QLD.
Who: Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley.
Website
Tropic Sounds Music Festival
When: Saturday, 27th May.
Where: Townsville, QLD.
Who: Tones and I, Illy, Pierce Brothers, Clews, DJ Dolly Lama + more.
Website
June 2023
Vivid Sydney
When: Friday, 26th May–Saturday, 17th June.
Where: Sydney, NSW.
Who: Lineup TBA.
Website
July 2023
Birdsville Big Red Bash
When: Tuesday, 4th – Thursday, 6th July.
Where: Birdsville, QLD.
Who: Icehouse, John Williamson, Hoodoo Gurus, Human Nature, Pete Murray, The Angels, The Waifs, Kate Ceberano, Troy Cassar-Daley, Ross Wilson, Dragon, Chocolate Starfish + more.
Website
August 2023
Legends on the Lawn
When: Saturday, 5th August.
Where: Bribie Island, QLD.
Who: Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Jon Stevens, Baby Animals, Richard Clapton, Boom Crash Opera.
Website
Mundi Mundi Bash
When: Thursday, 17th – Friday, 19th August.
Where: Broken Hill, NSW.
Who: Icehouse, Hoodoo Gurus, Human Nature, Pete Murray, The Angels, The Waifs, Kate Ceberano, Troy Cassar-Daley, Dragon, Thirsty Merc, Chocolate Starfish, Shane Howard + more.
Website
Gympie Music Muster
When: Thursday, 24th – Sunday, 27th August.
Where: Gympie, QLD.
Who: Troy Cassar-Daley, Adam Brand, Kasey Chambers, Casey Barnes, Busby Marou, The Angels, Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley, James Blundell, Travis Collins, The Wolfe Brothers + more.
Website
September 2023
BIGSOUND
When: Tuesday, 5th – Friday, 8th September.
Where: Fortitude Valley, Brisbane QLD.
Who: Lineup TBA.
Website
October 2023
SXSW Sydney
When: Sunday, 15th – Sunday, 22nd October.
Where: Sydney, NSW.
Who: Lineup TBA.
Website
By The C
When: Saturday, 21st October.
Where: Coffs Harbour, NSW.
Who: Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Jon Stevens, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets, Chocolate Starfish.
Website