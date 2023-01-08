It’s a new year, and the Aussie music festival is back in a big way, with more than a dozen events already held in the first week of January.

There’s no doubt things have changed in the past three years, with COVID causing headaches for festival promoters having to cancel events at the last minute due to local outbreaks or changed restrictions.

As we head into 2023 with no restrictions, open borders and a new national cultural policy coming into effect at the end of January, things are looking up for the live music scene.

Tone Deaf has gathered as much info as we can to bring you a month-by-month guide to the music festivals happening in Australia this year – we will keep adding to the list as more festivals and lineups get announced.

January 2023

Sydney Festival

When: Thursday, 5th – Sunday, 29th January.

Where: Sydney, NSW.

Who: Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Bonobo, Katie Noonan performs Joni Mitchell’s Blue, Emma Donovan and Paul Grabowsky, Prinnie Stevens, Ursula Yovich + more.

Website

Tamworth Country Music Festival

When: Friday, 13th – Sunday, 22nd January.

Where: Tamworth, NSW.

Who: Adam Harvey, Andrew Swift, Beccy Cole, Casey Barnes, Fanny Lumsden, Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham, John Williamson, Kasey Chambers, Kevin Bloody Wilson, Lachlan Bryan, Lee Kernaghan, Melanie Dyer, Sara Storer, Shane Nicholson, The Whitlams, The Wolfe Brothers, Troy Cassar-Daley + more.

Website

Cairns Summer Sounds

When: Friday, 13th January – Saturday, 4th March.

Where: Cairns, QLD.

Who: Thundamentals, The Cat Empire, Dami Im, Jess Mauboy, Eric Bibb, Stella Donnelly.

Website

Wine Machine

When & Where:

Saturday, 14th January – Huon Valley, TAS.

Saturday, 18th March – Hunter Valley, NSW.

Saturday, 25th March – Canberra, ACT.

Saturday, 1st April – Yarra Valley, VIC.

Who: Hot Dub Time Machine Lime Cordiale, Bliss N Eso, Vera Blue, Northeast Party House, KLP, grentperez. * Lineup varies each location.

Website

Red Hot Summer Tour

When & Where:

Saturday, 14th January – Mornington, VIC.

Sunday, 15th January – Mornington, VIC.

Saturday, 21st January – Mannum, SA.

Sunday, 22nd January – Barossa, SA.

Saturday, 28th January – Batemans Bay, NSW.

Saturday, 4th February – Port Macquarie, NSW.

Saturday, 11th February – Berry, NSW.

Saturday, 18th February – Launceston, TAS.

Sunday, 19th February – Hobart, TAS.

Saturday, 25th February – Bendigo, VIC.

Saturday, 4th March – Ballarat, VIC.

Sunday, 5th March – Mildura, VIC.

Saturday, 11th March – Victor Harbour, SA.

Sunday, 12th March – Mount Gambier, SA.

Saturday, 18th March – Swan Valley, WA.

Saturday, 25th March – Hunter Valley, NSW.

Sunday, 26th March – Baulkham Hills, NSW.

Saturday, 1st April – Wodonga, VIC.

Saturday, 15th April – Toowoomba, QLD.

Saturday, 22nd April – Toowoomba, QLD.

Sunday, 23rd April – Jacobs Well, QLD.

Saturday, 29th April – Bribe Island, QLD.

Saturday, 6th May – Darwin, NT.

Saturday, 13th May – Cairns, QLD.

Who: Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley.

Website

So Frenchy So Chic

When: Sunday, 15th January – Saturday, 21st January.

Where: Werribee Park Mansion, Melbourne VIC & Bicentennial Park, Glebe NSW.

Who: Pi Ja Ma, Rover, Kalika, Suzane.

Website

Blak Day Out

When: Saturday, 21st January.

Where: The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD.

Who: The Last Kinection, Cloe Terare, DRMNGNOW, Kee’ahn, Djanaba, Tjaka, SOLCHLD, Ethan Enoch, Keely, Alf the Great.

Website



SummerSalt

When & Where:

Friday, 27th January – Canberra, ACT.

Saturday, 28th January – Wollongong, NSW.

Sunday, 29th January – Fremantle, WA.

Friday, 3rd February – Hobart, TAS.

Saturday, 4th February – Yarra Valley VIC.

Sunday, 5th February – Torquay, VIC.

Saturday, 11th February – Coffs Harbour, NSW.

Sunday, 12th February – Southport, QLD.

Who: Angus & Julia Stone, Ben Harper, City & Colour, The Rubens, Middle Kids, Alex The Astronaut. * lineup varies each location.

Website

By The C

When & Where:

Sunday, 29th January – Wollongong, NSW.

Saturday, 4th February – Torquay, VIC.

Who: Hoodoo Gurus, The Living End, The Screaming Jets, Thirsty Merc, Wolfmother, Noiseworks, Baby Animals, Dallas Crane. * lineup varies each location.

Website

February 2023

Laneway Festival

When & Where:

Saturday, 4th February – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane QLD.

Sunday, 5th February – Sydney Showground, Sydney NSW.

Friday, 10th February – Bonython Park, Adelaide SA.

Saturday, 11th February – The Park, Flemington, Melbourne VIC.

Sunday, 12th February – Wellington Square, Perth WA.

Who: Haim, Joji, Phoebe Bridgers, The Jungle Giants, FINNEAS, Fontaines D.C., Girl in Red, Slowthai, Turnstile, 100 Gecs + more.

Website

Party in the Paddock

When: Friday, 10th – Sunday, 12th February.

Where: Quercus Park, Launceston TAS.

Who: DMA’S, The Vengaboys, Art vs. Science, Yung Gravy, Gang of Youths, BENEE, The Presets, Vera Blue, Meg Mac, Genesis Owusu, Methyl Ethel, Slowly Slowly, Young Franco, Bag Raiders (DJ Set), JK-47, Peach PRC, Beddy Rays + more.

Website

Ninchfest

When: Friday, 10th – Saturday, 11th February.

Where: St. Andrews Beach Recreation Club, St. Andrews Beach VIC.

Who: Birdz, William Crighton, DJ Dexter, The Grogans, Peter Bibby, Nice Biscuit, Bumpy, Rot TV, Freya Josephine Hollick, Jazzparty, The Prize + more.

Website

Mountain Goat Valley Crawl

When: Saturday, 11th February.

Where: Fortitude Valley, QLD

Who: The Terrys, The Buoys, Voiid, Bakers Eddy, Bella Amor, Dopamine, Big Wett, Carla Wehbe, Horror My Friend, Jem Cassar-Daley, Joe Mungovan, Placement + more.

Website

Hello Sunshine

When: Saturday, 11th February.

Where: Caribbean Gardens, Scoresby VIC.

Who: Amy Shark, The Cat Empire, 360, Pierce Brothers, Murray (Original Red Wiggle), Yo! Mafia, Cadence

Website

Live in the Vines

When: Saturday, 11th February.

Where: Yarra Valley, VIC.

Who: Hoodoo Gurus, The Living End, Wolfmother, Noiseworks, Baby Animals, Thirsty Merc.

Website

ΩHM

When: Wednesday, 15th February – Friday, 31st March.

Where: Powerhouse Theatre, Brisbane QLD.

Who: Future Islands, Peaches, The Chills, Kae Tempest, black midi, Nakhane, Monolake + Electric Indigo, Hear My Eyes: Pan’s Labyrinth x Sleep D, Robin Fox + Yann Novak + MHZ, Zimoun.

Website

Sydney WorldPride

When: Friday, 17th February – Sunday, 5th March.

Where: Sydney, NSW.

Who: Kylie Minogue, Nicole Scherzinger, Charli XCX, Jessica Mauboy, MUNA, Peach PRC, Alter Boy, Vetta Borne + more.

Website

Riverboats Music Festival

When: Friday, 17th – Sunday, 19th February.

Where: Victoria Park Reserve, Echuca VIC.

Who: Marlon Williams, Spiderbait, C.W. Stoneking & His Primitive Horn Orchestra, The Rolling Stones Revue featuring Adalita, Phil Jamieson & Tex Perkins, The Whitlams, Felix Riebl, Alice Skye, Katy Steele, Andy Golledge Band, WILSN + more.

Website

MONA FOMA Launceston

When: Friday, 17th – Sunday, 19th February.

Where: Launceston, TAS.

Who: Evening Hymn with Nico Muhly + Nicholas Tolputt, The Chills, Kae Tempest, Turiya Always: Celebrating Alice Coltrane, Soccer Mommy

Website

Now & Again

When: Saturday, 18th February.

Where: Werribee, VIC.

Who: Gang of Youths, Empire of the Sun, Tones and I, Sven Väth, Michael Bibi, Crooked Colours, Solardo, Running Touch, Peach PRC, Becca Hatch, Tina Says, The Velvet Club, Casey Leaver.

Website

St. Kilda Festival

When: Saturday, 18th – Sunday, 19th February.

Where: Melbourne, VIC.

Who: TBA.

Website

MONA FOMA Hobart

When: Friday, 24th – Sunday, 26th February.

Where: Hobart, TAS.

Who: Bon Iver, A Life Sentence with Nico Muhly, Bikini Kill, Peaches, Pavement, Angel Olsen, Jockstrap, Vieux Farka Touré + more.

Website

For The Love

When & Where:

Saturday, 25th February – Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast QLD.

Sunday, 26th February – Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong NSW.

Saturday, 4th March – Catani Gardens, Melbourne VIC.

Sunday, 5th March – Taylor Reserve, Perth WA.

Who: Charli XCX, Duke Dumont, Sonny Fodera, Cosmo’s Midnight, Snakehips, Budjerah, KYE, Sumner, Jade Zoe.

Website

March 2023

Great Escape

When: Friday, 3rd March – Saturday, 4th March.

Where: Mount Field National Park, Derwent Valley TAS.

Who: G Flip, Northeast Party House, King Stingray, Sly Withers, Gretta Ray, Dear Seattle, Teenage Joans, Telenova, Eliza & The Delusionals + more.

Website

VANFEST

When: Friday, 3rd March – Saturday, 4th March.

Where: Mount Panorama, Bathurst NSW.

Who: Tash Sultana, Masked Wolf, LDRU, Hilltop Hoods, Tones & I, The Presets, Illy, Hockey Dad, Mashd N Kutcher, The Buoys, The Delta Riggs + more.

Website

Get Together

When: Friday, 3rd March – Sunday, 5th March.

Where: Wombarra, NSW.

Who: Watussi, Godtet, The Strides, Steph Strings, The Doonooch Dancers, Kyarna Rose & Matty Walker, Jordan Ireland, Alice Terry, The Tambourine Girls + more.

Website

ROAM Festival

When: Saturday, 4th March – Monday, 6th March.

Where: Pinjarra, WA.

Who: Billy Xane, CC: DISCO!, Choomba, Godlands, Late Nite Tuff Guy, Little Fritter, Luude, Set Mo, ShockOne, Torren Foot, Zombie Cats + more.

Website

Adelaide Festival

When: Friday, 3rd March – Sunday, 19th March.

Where: Adelaide, SA.

Who: Lorde with MUNA and Stellie, Ngapa William Cooper – Lior, Nigel Westlake, Lou Bennett and Sarah Gory, Camp Cope, Allday with BARKAA and Kobie Dee, Hear My Eyes: Pan’s Labyrinth x Sleep D, Julia Jacklin, Yann Tiersen, wurukur djuanduk balag (Ancestors are Calling) – Lou Bennett + more.

Website

The Great Escape

When: Saturday, 3rd March – Sunday, 4th March.

Where: Derwent Valley, TAS.

Who: G Flip, Northeast Party House, King Stingray, Sly Withers, Gretta Ray, Dear Seattle, Teenage Joans, Telenova, Eliza & The Delusionals + more.

Website

Nine Lives Festival

When: Saturday, 4th March.

Where: The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD.

Who: Angel Olsen, Crumb, Drugdealer, Mdou Moctar, Baby Cool, Bones & Jones, Felivand, Folk Bitch Trio, Girl and Girl, No Zu + more.

Website

Tent Pole

When: Saturday, 4th March.

Where: Mt. Duneed Estate, Geelong VIC

Who: Pavement, Spiderbait, Magic Dirt, Floodlights, The Schizophonics, Black Rock Band, Clamm, Black Lips, Charley Crockett, MOD CON, The Prize, Sirens.

Website

Tone City Records Festival

When: Saturday, 4th March.

Where: Rosemount Hotel, Perth WA.

Who: DICE, Rum Jungle, Lazy Ghost, Madoc Plane, Angie Colman, Little Guilt, Sophian, Fool Nelson, Spici Water, Bad Weather, Hey So Hungry + more.

Website

SummerSalt

When: Saturday, 4th March & Sunday, 5th March.

Where: Denmark, WA.

Who: Birds of Tokyo, Boy & Bear, San Cisco, Darcie Haven.

Website

Lunar Electric Music Festival

When & Where:

Saturday, 4th March – Perth, WA.

Saturday, 11th March – Gold Coast, QLD.

Who: TBA.

Website

Brunswick Music Festival

When: Sunday, 5th March – Monday, 13th March.

Where: Melbourne, VIC.

Who: Crumb, Mdou Mocter + more TBA. * Lineup varies each location.

Website

Palm Tree Music Festival

When & Where:

Friday, 10th March – Sydney Showgrounds, NSW.

Saturday, 11th March – Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD.

Sunday, 12th March – Melbourne Showgrounds, VIC.

Who: Tiësto, Kygo, Lost Frequencies, Sam Feldt, Frank Walker.

Website

Pitch Music & Arts

When: Friday, 10th – Tuesday, 14th March.

Where: Moyston, VIC.

Who: BIG WETT, Fatima Yamaha, Helena Hauff, Kalyani, Kim Ann Foxman, Leon Vynehall, Mildlife, NLV, Overmono, Soju Gang + more.

Website

WOMADelaide

When: Friday, 10th – Monday, 13th March.

Where: Adelaide, SA.

Who: AURORA, Bangarra Dance Theatre, Billy Bragg, Bon Iver, Florence + the Machine, Genesis Owusu, Kee’ahn, Mdou Moctar, The Proclaimers, Sampa The Great, Soul II Soul, Youssou N’Dour & Le Super Étoile de Dakar + more.

Website

Port Fairy Folk Festival

When: Friday, 10th – Monday, 13th March.

Where: Port Fairy, VIC.

Who: 19-Twenty, Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, The Badloves, Billy Bragg, Colin Lillie, Eric Bibb, Georgia Mooney, Ian Noe, Josh Pyke, Kim Churchill, Liz Stringer, Sally Seltmann, Tim Easton, The Waifs + more.

Website

Golden Plains Music Festival

When: Saturday, 11th March – Monday, 13th March.

Where: Meredith, VIC.

Who: Bikini Kill, Four Tet, Carly Rae Jepsen, Mdou Moctar, Soul II Soul, Angel Olsen, Kokoroko, Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, Armand Hammer, Mulalo + more.

Website

Lighthouse Festival

When: Saturday, 11th March.

Where: Norah Head Lighthouse, NSW.

Who: Pete Murray, Pierce Brothers, Steph Strings, Darren Middleton (Powderfinger/ARC), D’Arcy Spiller.

Website

Sin Or Swim Cruise

When: Sunday, 12th March.

Where: Pyrmont, NSW.

Who: Gyroscope, Bodyjar, Nerdlinger, Bellwether + more.

Website

CMC Rocks

When: Wednesday, 15th – Sunday, 19th March.

Where: Willowbank, Ipswich QLD.

Who: Morgan Wallen, Zac Brown Band, Kip Moore, Jordan Davis, Hardy, Randy Houser, Bailey Zimmerman, Ashley McBryde, Mitchell Tenpenny + more.

Website

Super Fun Day

When: Saturday, 18th March.

Where: Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD.

Who: Dune Rats, Fidlar, Ruby Fields, Pale Waves, Beach Bunny, Ocean Grove, Patti Harrison, The Reytons + more.

Website

By The Pier

When: Friday, 24th – Saturday, 25th March.

Where: Queenscliff, VIC.

Who: Thelma Plum, King Stingray, Slowly Slowly, Safia, Holy Holy, Alice Ivy, Full Flower Moon Band + more.

Website

Knotfest Australia

When & Where:

Friday, 24th March – Melbourne, VIC.

Saturday, 25th March – Sydney, NSW.

Sunday, 26th March – Brisbane, QLD.

Who: Slipknot, Parkway Drive, Megadeth, Trivium, Northlane, In Flames, Spiritbox, Alphawolf, Story of the Year + more.

Website

Offbeat Music Festival

When: Friday, 24th March – Sunday 26th March.

Where: Eumundi, QLD.

Who: Thelma Plum, Electric Fields, Gretta Ray, Clews, Clea, Blues Arcadia, Playlunch, Eastbound Buzz, Tommy Gun.

Website

SummerSalt

When: Saturday, 25th March.

Where: Hervey Bay, QLD.

Who: Xavier Rudd, John Butler, Boy & Bear, Kate Miller-Heidke, Busby Marou, Steph Strings.

Website

Meadow MF

When: Friday, 31st March – Sunday, 2nd April.

Where: Bambra, VIC.

Who: Kurt Vile & The Violators, Black Midi, Jen Cloher, Cash Savage & The Last Drinks, Big Scary, RONA, Gena Rose Bruce, Workhorse + more.

Website

April 2023

Bluesfest Perth

When: Saturday, 1st April.

Where: Nikola Estate Winery, Middle Swan, WA.

Who: The Doobie Brothers, Counting Crows, John Butler, Jessica Mauboy, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram.

Website

Vintage Vibes

When: Saturday, 1st – Sunday, 2nd April.

Where: Tomich Wines, Adelaide Hills SA.

Who: Gang of Youths, Tash Sultana, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Angus & Julia Stone, The Temper Trap, Hermitude, Middle Kids, Leo Sayer, Adrian Eagle, George Alice, Kanada the Loop + more.

Website

Bluesfest Byron Bay

When: Thursday, 6th – Monday, 10th April.

Where: Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay NSW.

Who: Counting Crows, The Doobie Brothers, Beth Hart, Bonnie Raitt, Buddy Guy, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Jackson Browne, Gang of Youths, Joe Bonamassa, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Ash Grunwald, Lucinda Williams, Marcus King, Paolo Nutini, Tash Sultana, Xavier Rudd + more.

Website

Bluesfest Melbourne

When: Saturday, 8th – Sunday, 9th April.

Where: Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, VIC.

Who: Chain, Ash Grunwald, The Doobie Brothers, Henry Wagons, Kasey Chambers, Keb’ Mo’, Lucinda Williams, Paolo Nutini, Steve Earle, Xavier Rudd + more.

Website

Ultra Australia

When: Saturday, 15th April.

Where: Melbourne, VIC.

Who: Darren Styles, Deborah De Luca, Hardwell, Sub Zero Project, Timmy Trumpet + more.

Website

The Gum Ball

When: Friday, 21st – Monday, 24th April.

Where: Dashville, NSW.

Who: Mudhoney, Party Dozen, The New Christs, Full Flower Moon Band, Darren Hanlon, Flowertruck, Paul Dempsey, The Sheepdogs, Ainslie Wills, First Beige + more.

Website

Gippsland Country Music Festival

When: Saturday, 23rd April.

Where: Gippsland, VIC.

Who: Lee Kernaghan, Troy Cassar-Daley, Adam Brand, Beccy Cole, Sara Storer.

Website

Ride The Wave Festival

When: Saturday, 29th April.

Where: Port Macquarie, NSW.

Who: Boy & Bear, The Waifs, Busby Marou, Tullara.

Website

May 2023

Meatstock

When: Friday, 5th – Sunday, 7th May.

Where: Sydney, NSW.

Who: Grinspoon, Jebediah, Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys, Kingswood, Amber Lawrence + more. *Lineup varies daily.

Website

Earth Frequency Festival

When: Friday, 12th – Sunday, 15th May.

Where: Willowbank, Ipswich QLD.

Who: Chali 2NA, Talpa, Jay Lumen, The Funk Hunters, A Hundred Drums, Hypogeo, Antix, Bogtrotter, Fisheye, Tribone, The Riddler, Golanski + more.

Website

Bassinthegrass

When: Saturday, 20th May.

Where: Darwin, NT.

Who: Amy Shark, Angus & Julia Stone, Baker Boy, Guy Sebastian, LDRU, Ocean Alley, Peach PRC, The Presets, San Cisco, Spacey Jane, Tones and I + more.

Website

Legends on the Lawn

When: Saturday, 20th May.

Where: Mackay, QLD.

Who: Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley.

Website

Tropic Sounds Music Festival

When: Saturday, 27th May.

Where: Townsville, QLD.

Who: Tones and I, Illy, Pierce Brothers, Clews, DJ Dolly Lama + more.

Website

June 2023

Vivid Sydney

When: Friday, 26th May–Saturday, 17th June.

Where: Sydney, NSW.

Who: Lineup TBA.

Website

July 2023

Birdsville Big Red Bash

When: Tuesday, 4th – Thursday, 6th July.

Where: Birdsville, QLD.

Who: Icehouse, John Williamson, Hoodoo Gurus, Human Nature, Pete Murray, The Angels, The Waifs, Kate Ceberano, Troy Cassar-Daley, Ross Wilson, Dragon, Chocolate Starfish + more.

Website

August 2023

Legends on the Lawn

When: Saturday, 5th August.

Where: Bribie Island, QLD.

Who: Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Jon Stevens, Baby Animals, Richard Clapton, Boom Crash Opera.

Website

Mundi Mundi Bash

When: Thursday, 17th – Friday, 19th August.

Where: Broken Hill, NSW.

Who: Icehouse, Hoodoo Gurus, Human Nature, Pete Murray, The Angels, The Waifs, Kate Ceberano, Troy Cassar-Daley, Dragon, Thirsty Merc, Chocolate Starfish, Shane Howard + more.

Website

Gympie Music Muster

When: Thursday, 24th – Sunday, 27th August.

Where: Gympie, QLD.

Who: Troy Cassar-Daley, Adam Brand, Kasey Chambers, Casey Barnes, Busby Marou, The Angels, Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley, James Blundell, Travis Collins, The Wolfe Brothers + more.

Website

September 2023

BIGSOUND

When: Tuesday, 5th – Friday, 8th September.

Where: Fortitude Valley, Brisbane QLD.

Who: Lineup TBA.

Website

October 2023

SXSW Sydney

When: Sunday, 15th – Sunday, 22nd October.

Where: Sydney, NSW.

Who: Lineup TBA.

Website

By The C

When: Saturday, 21st October.

Where: Coffs Harbour, NSW.

Who: Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Jon Stevens, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets, Chocolate Starfish.

Website