Content Warning: This article about Australian rapper Lil Bo Weep discusses depression and suicide, and rape. If you or someone you know are affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.



Australian rapper Lil Bo Weep, real name Winona Brooks, has tragically died at age 22.

The devastating news comes just days after Brookes shared that she had suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in a final Instagram post.

“Around this time last year, I lost my child, and I would like to do something in remembrance of her. Preferably something with flowers on a beach or spend the day just mourning. I’d really appreciate if anyone in Adelaide would do that with me, so please reach out,” the rapper said in the Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LiL BO WEEP ☥ ☥ (@w1nona_)

The cause of Brooks’ death has not been revealed, but her dad paid tribute to his late daughter in a Facebook post.

“This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter’s life against depression, trauma, PTSD and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT but broken,” he began the heartfelt post.

“She fought hard against her demons as we all did side-by-side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight any more and we lost her.

“As her dad I am proud of her beyond words as she is my hero, my daughter and my best friend that I love so so much.

“She is no longer hurting now with the universe wanting their angel back.

“A big part of me is lost at the moment but I ask respectfully that my close friends try not to ring me until I get someway through this.”

Lil Bo Weep’s music career took off in 2015 when she first started producing tracks on her Soundcloud account, Lil Bo Weep. She is best known for her song ‘Not OK But It’s OK’, which was streamed 12 million times, and ‘Codependency’ which was streamed five million times.

