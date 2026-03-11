Australian Rock Collective (ARC) have announced a national tour in which they will perform Eagles’ iconic album Hotel California.

The supergroup – made up of Kram (Spiderbait), Darren Middleton (Powderfinger), Mark Wilson (Jet) and Davey Lane (You Am I) – will play the 1976 record in full, alongside a selection of the band’s greatest hits, at shows throughout the country this June.

“Strap yourselves in and be our esteemed guests as we set the controls for the heart of the sunny Californian state, the spirit of ’76 and one of the greatest selling albums of all time – Eagles’ Hotel California,” Lane said.

“It’s incredibly precise and loose, fast and easy (seemingly) – we’re not shy of challenging ourselves and this could be the most challenging yet. We’ve been very lucky to grace some of the greatest Australian venues and concert halls over the last 7 years we’ve toured, and we’re limbering up for this to be the biggest tour yet. We might even grow moustaches especially for the occasion!”

Tickets for all shows go on sale from 11am local time on Monday, March 16th. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

AUSTRALIAN ROCK COLLECTIVE 2026 TOUR

Friday, June 5th

Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads

Saturday, June 6th

Concert Hall, QPAC, Brisbane

Tuesday, June 9th

Civic Theatre, Newcastle

Friday, June 12th

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul

Sunday, June 14th

Llewellyn Hall, Canberra

Tuesday, June 16th

Hamer Hall, Melbourne

Thursday, June 18th

Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House, Sydney

Saturday, June 20th

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Wednesday, June 24th

Astor Theatre, Perth