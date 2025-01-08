It has been several years since the untimely death of Swedish DJ and producer Avicii, yet his music and legacy continue to resonate deeply with fans worldwide.

A new Netflix documentary, I’m Tim, released on December 31st, has reignited interest in the late artist’s work, driving a massive surge in streams of his music catalogue.

According to Billboard, global streams of Avicii’s tracks skyrocketed by 63.9% following the documentary’s debut, with iconic songs like “Wake Me Up,” “The Nights,” and “Levels” seeing particularly large gains.

Avicii, born Tim Bergling, passed away in 2018 at just 28 years old. During his lifetime, he released two acclaimed albums, with a third, Tim, arriving posthumously in 2019. His influence endures, as all three records have re-entered the UK’s Official Dance Albums Chart, according to Forbes. His debut album, True, now sits at No. 6, Tim at No. 11, and his sophomore effort, Stories, at No. 22. Meanwhile, “Wake Me Up,” hailed as the highest-charting dance track of the 2010s, climbed from No. 37 to No. 22 on the Official Dance Singles Chart.

In 2022, Avicii’s family made a significant move to preserve his legacy, selling a 75% stake in his master recordings and publishing to Pophouse Entertainment. The Stockholm-based company, co-founded by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus, is behind projects like the immersive Avicii Experience tribute museum and aims to further the late producer’s global influence. The Bergling family retained 25% ownership in the deal, which was reportedly valued in the nine-figure range.

Avicii’s father, Klas Bergling, highlighted the importance of the partnership at the time, stating, “Pophouse has presented a concrete concept and proposal for the long-term care and development of Tim’s musical heritage. Through this deal, we are also securing the Tim Bergling Foundation’s long-term finances.” Established to honour Avicii’s memory, the foundation focuses on supporting mental health and well-being for young people, a cause that was deeply important to the artist.