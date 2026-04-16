Avril Lavigne has covered Alanis Morissette for a new film.

Lavigne covered Morissette’s classic hit “Ironic” for the soundtrack for new rom-com film, Mile End Kicks.

Lavigne’s cover version doesn’t sway too far from the original, showcasing her typically grungy vocals, and it helps that she’s performed “Ironic” before.

In 2005, Lavigne was invited to duet the song with Morissette herself at a Los Angeles concert, where they also duetted on Lavigne’s song “Losing Grip”.

“Ironic” is one of Morissette’s biggest and most beloved songs.

It appeared on her third album, Jagged Little Pill, which was released in 1995. That album was later adapted into a Broadway jukebox musical in 2o18, going on to win two Tony Awards, including Best Book of a Musical, and a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

In a 2020 episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Morissette revealed that she initially didn’t want to include “Ironic” on the album, but eventually gave in.

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The film which features Lavigne’s cover, Mile End Kicks, sure sounds like an updated version of Almost Famous.

The film is about a music critic, Grace Pine (Barbie Ferreira) living in Montréal, Canada, in 2011. After initially moving to the Canadian city to pen a book about Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill, she soon finds herself falling for two members of an up-and-coming local indie band; she later becomes their publicist.

Mile End Kicks, which also features Devon Bostick (Rodrick in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series) and Stanley Simons (The Iron Claw), arrives in US and Canadian cinemas this week.

Both Lavigne and Morissette are still going strong. The former’s Love Sux album dropped in 2022, while the latter released The Storm Before the Calm in the same year.

Lavigne finished her ‘Greatest Hits Tour’ last year, and Morissette has several festival slots and concerts forthcoming in Europe and North America in the coming months.