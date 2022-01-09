Two decades since she burst onto the scene with debut album Let Go, Avril Lavigne is making her return with a brand new album that will feature a slew of collaborative tracks with fellow artists.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Avril dished on the upcoming record, calling it a “love letter to women and self-empowerment”.

“I have a bunch of different features on the record, the most I have had before, as everyone was in town,” the ‘Complicated’ singer told fans. “The spirit and the energy of this record is so much fun.”

In another interview, the 37-year-old revealed that her new music will see her collaborating with WILLOW, Machine Gun Kelly, blackbear, and others yet to be announced.

“There are a few other features, some iconic musicians that have been around for like 20 years ago or more, and then some more newer, more recent musicians. Having all these features on the record has been really fun.”

It comes after Avril heaped praise upon Travis Barker, with her forthcoming album set to be released through the Blink-182 rocker’s DTA records.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for his latest ‘At Home With‘ series on Apple Music 1, she said: “Well, it all started with Blink 182 being one of my favourite bands.

“And I have admired Travis my entire career.

“We worked together on ‘The Best Damn Thing’ on that album and he played drums. And then on this, Travis is producing, we’re writing together and we just had such a blast collaborating in the studio.

She continued, “Now, I’m signed to DTA Records, which is his label, and it just felt like a natural fit it and it made sense.

“And I think creatively, we just click, he gets me. Working with Travis, you’re totally right.

“Where he’s like, ‘Well, what do you want?’ And he’s like, ‘Here’s my opinion. Here’s what I think.’ But ultimately he’s like, ‘I want it to be your decision. I want you to be happy with it.’

“Because he gets it because he’s an artist. He’ll like to sit around, chat with me, give me his opinion and feedback.

“But ultimately of course I’m going to listen to him, but he’s like, ‘Make the decision for yourself.’ So yeah, it’s been cool.”

Check out Avril Lavigne in the first single for her new album, ‘Bite Me’, here: