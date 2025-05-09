Pop-rock star Avril Lavigne has released a new single featuring fellow Canadian rock band Simple Plan titled “Young & Dumb”.

The anthemic track pays homage to the decades-long friendship built while touring together on Lavigne’s first arena tour in 2003 and again on the first half of her “Greatest Hits Tour” in 2024.

“This is such a full-circle moment,’ Lavigne said in a statement, Rolling Stone reports. “We were so young — just a bunch of kids from small towns in Canada who had just released our debut albums. We connected instantly and became friends.

“A few months ago, I called them up, and we got together in the studio to write ‘Young & Dumb.’ We wanted to capture that special time in our lives — when everything was new, and we were chasing our dreams.

“This song is for our fans. It’s a tribute to the past, but also a celebration of the present. In our hearts, we’re still those same kids, and our love for music hasn’t changed. It’s about friendship, nostalgia, and the way music has kept us connected through the years. I can’t wait to share it with you live this summer.”

Despite the ongoing friendship, the single is Simple Plan’s first time pairing with Lavigne. The band said they were “so excited to finally release a song with our good friend Avril. After years of touring and hanging out together, getting in the studio to work on this track was such a cool experience”.

Simple Plan will again feature as the opening act for US shows in the second half of Lavigne’s “Greatest Hits Tour” kicking off on May 18th. It will follow a series of shows in Australia opening for The Offspring on their Australian Tour.

They announced last month that they will perform their second studio album, Still Not Getting Any…, in full for the first time ever at Sydney’s Liberty Hall on Saturday, May 10th.

Released in 2004, the record reached #6 on the ARIA Charts and is filled with some of Simple Plan’s biggest hits, including “Welcome to my Life”, “Shut Up!”, and “Untitled (How Could This Happen to Me?)”.

Avril Lavigne’s “Young & Dumb” featuring Simple Plan is out now.

For more information on tickets to Simple Plan’s Sydney show, click here.