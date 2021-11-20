Avril Lavigne has spoken out about working with Travis Barker, saying the Blink-182 rocker “just gets me”.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for his latest ‘At Home With‘ series on Apple Music 1, she said: “Well, it all started with Blink 182 being one of my favourite bands.

“And I have admired Travis my entire career.

“We worked together on ‘The Best Damn Thing’ on that album and he played drums. And then on this, Travis is producing, we’re writing together and we just had such a blast collaborating in the studio.

She continued, “Now, I’m signed to DTA Records, which is his label, and it just felt like a natural fit it and it made sense.

“And I think creatively, we just click, he gets me. Working with Travis, you’re totally right.

“Where he’s like, ‘Well, what do you want?’ And he’s like, ‘Here’s my opinion. Here’s what I think.’ But ultimately he’s like, ‘I want it to be your decision. I want you to be happy with it.’

“Because he gets it because he’s an artist. He’ll like to sit around, chat with me, give me his opinion and feedback.

“But ultimately of course I’m going to listen to him, but he’s like, ‘Make the decision for yourself.’ So yeah, it’s been cool.”

Avril when on to discuss of the meaning behind her new track ‘Bite Me’, saying it is about going “through the ringer” in her past relationships (she has previously married to Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger), though she added that she’s finally in a really “happy place” with her new love, Mod Sun.

She spilled: “It was just time to rock again, and I have a feisty side to me. And with this single ‘Bite Me’, like, I’m in a happy place in my life, and it’s all like it’s fun and it reflects that.

“Even though like I’m reflecting on past stuff I’ve been through in relationships with love. Let’s face it – love’s not easy, right? And, I mean I’ve been through the ringer so like yeah I’m writing about it again…and I feel like ‘Bite Me’ is kind of about a guy wanting a second chance but not giving him the time of day because, you know, you did before… It didn’t work out, and having that self-respect.”

Listen to the full interview on Apple Music 1 now.

