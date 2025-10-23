Guns N’ Roses have released a statement following frontman Axl Rose’s on-stage meltdown in Buenos Aires on Saturday night, clarifying the cause of his outburst.

During the opening number “Welcome to the Jungle”, Rose marched up to new drummer Isaac Carpenter mid-song, and forcefully kicked his bass drum twice before throwing his microphone into the kit. He then stormed off stage, yelling “[S]o I’ll just try and wing this!”, bringing the show to an abrupt half.

The drummer has faced scrutiny from fans since stepping in to replace longtime percussionist Frank Ferrer earlier this year, adding another layer of tension to an already charged situation.

The band have finally explained the cause for his explosive reaction, confirming speculation of technical difficulties. In the statement, they made it clear it was not due to dissatisfaction with Carpenter’s performance, which was also highly speculated.

“During the opening son at our recent Buenos Aires concert, Axl’s in-ear monitor pack had only the percussion in his ears versus his entire mix,” the statement posted to social media said.

“The issue was fixed by our tech team but the third song, and we had a great night. The situation had nothing to do with Isaac Carpenter’s playing, who is top notch and a great drummer.”

The incident is reminiscent of the band’s notorious reputation during their heyday in the ’80s and ’90s, where Rose’s unpredictable behaviour and on-stage tantrums were as iconic as their music. Late starts, mid-show walk offs, and equipment destruction were common occurrences that both frustrated and fascinated crowds worldwide.

Guns N’ Roses Latin America tour leg continues into the latter half of October and early November, with shows in Brazil, Peru, and Mexico.