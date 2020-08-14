Axl Rose has taken to Twitter to condemn the Trump administration and the way they have handled the coronavirus pandemic.

Axl’s tweets were a direct response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer’s joint statement, that saw the pair accuse the Trump administration of not grasping the enormity of the problems American families are facing.

“Democrats have compromised,” Pelosi and Schumer wrote. “Repeatedly, we have made clear to the Administration that we are willing to come down $1 trillion if they will come up $1 trillion. However, it is clear that the Administration still does not grasp the magnitude of the problems that American families are facing.”

It isn’t that this Administration doesn’t grasp the “magnitude” of the problems that American families r facing. It’s that they don’t care. There’s a difference. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) August 13, 2020

Rose took to Twitter to share that the Trump administration simply “doesn’t care” about the problems faced by American Families. “It isn’t that this Administration doesn’t grasp the ‘magnitude’ of the problems that American families r facing. It’s that they don’t care. There’s a difference,” he wrote.

Axl Rose has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump. Last month, the rocker penned a Fourth of July letter addressing his political stance, and criticism of U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

“My disdain 4 [our] current administration n’ what I perceive as its threat to [our] democracy is no secret,” Rose wrote.

“In general my posts in regard to current events, politics or social issues [are] usually coming from a sense of outrage, obligation n’ responsibility to say something at times when I feel not to is being complicit (as opposed to a desire for attention or self promotion),” Rose continued.

“I’m nobody, just a citizen that like everyone else has my own opinions n’ believes in my heart that ultimately I want what’s best for not just [our] country but for humanity, wildlife n’ [our] environment n’ other’s as opposed to right, left or any other wing fascism [are] at least in this country free to disagree.”