Azealia Banks has reignited her feud with Iggy Azalea, strangely connecting her skin colour with her single mother status.

Earlier this week, Banks went on a Twitter tirade against other female rappers, taking aim at Azalea. After a Twitter user supported the Aussie star’s artistry, Banks had other thoughts.

“Sis really was supposed to use T.I. for whatever he was worth, drop the blaccent, give ‘Fancy’ and a slew of other Kesha-type joints, then give fashion mogul Victoria Beckham kunt,” she wrote. “But she’s giving the single mom thing she really thought whiteness would shield her from. Damn.”

Despite criticising her, Banks also revealed that she’s not tha familiar with Azalea’s music. “I really don’t listen to her music enough to know,” she added. “I wouldn’t care if she wrote it or not. None of it moves me. I know ‘Fancy” bc of Charli [XCX]. And I remember that ‘My World’ shit ’cause I Deborah Cox’d that beat and bodied it, but that’s y’all girl.”

Azalea has a son with, Onyx, whose father is Playboi Carti. Earlier this year, she took strong exception to comments Carti made about her in an interview.

“I take care of my baby mom [and] I take care of my son,” and that’s the part Iggy seems to have found frustrating,” the rapper said back then, which Azalea didn’t appreciate.

“Take care of me? Lmaooooo let’s not get carried away now,” she wrote in a now-deleted Twitter post. She followed it up with another tweet: “I laughed. A lot.”

“You’ve been mislead. I don’t fuck with a man I’m not even remotely on good terms with claiming he pays my bills. I pay my bills. Secondly saying nice things for an interview sounds great but in real life he talks to me like shit so badly I had to stop all direct contact,” she also wrote.

Iggy and Carti started dating in 2018, with Onyx being born in June 2020. later that year, Iggy made headlines when she released a statement saying, “I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship.”

