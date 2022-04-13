A new Playboi Carti interview has been causing a stir on social media, and Iggy Azalea, the mother of his son Onyx, has voiced her displeasure at some of his comments.

The rapper just spoke to XXL and social media has been lapping up the numerous quotable parts. He said that his new album will be called Music; he said that the album will be about “Love. Sex. Drugs. Changes in my life.”

His comments on the LGBTQA+ community really blew up. After revealing that his friends call him Michael Jackson for wearing face paint, the interviewer asked Carti if he had had to grow into a place to be comfortable with that side of his personality.

“I wouldn’t give a fuck because it’s like, I love everybody. I don’t judge nobody. I have gay friends. I have trans friends, you know what I’m saying? I done dated…”

Before he could finish that thought, the interview seemingly interrupted to say, “you are accepting of everybody.” “I don’t give a damn and everyone knows that,” Carti replied.

Carti also commented several times on Iggy, repeatedly calling her “a great mom.” “I love her to death,” he added. “I’m single. She’s single now. But that’s one of the best mothers in the world. And that’s what you got to put in the book, you hear me? I love her to death. She is the best mother in the world.”

When the interviewer asked at the end of there was anything else, he said, “just make sure [put in] that I love my baby mother. It definitely needs to be known that [Iggy] is the best mother in the world. My son is perfect. He’s too perfect. I need to rough him up a little bit.”

However, elsewhere in the interview Carti said, “I take care of my baby mom [and] I take care of my son,” and that’s the part Iggy seems to have found frustrating.

“Take care of me? Lmaooooo let’s not get carried away now,” she wrote on Twitter. She followed that up with another tweet: “I laughed. A lot,” she simply wrote.

Iggy and Carti started dating in 2018, with Onyx being born in June 2020. later that year, Iggy made headlines when she released a statement saying, “I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship.”

