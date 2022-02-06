Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are currently locked in a very public and bitter battle over their daughter and now Azealia Banks has decided to offer her opinion on the matter.

The outspoken rapper took to Instagram Story on Sunday, February 6th, to slam Ye as he fights with Kim K over their daughter North West’s presence on TikTok.

Y’all are making way too many excuses for Kanye,” insisted Azealia. “This is the second time he has publicly bullied North West. First with the abortion shit, and now putting her on blast on his Instagram page as if she is some sort of criminal. Kanye had no problem with that magazine cover where North had on a fucking belly top and purple eyeliner with her little buds showing thru the shirt, he thought it was fashion. You all said nothing.”

That was just Azealia warming up. “Aside from the fact that he’s making it his business to try and wreck the mental health of the only person around to care for his children (their mother) while he galavants the streets with dirty industry interns, druggy slut bags, eating dirty steaks at les dive bars, and is clearly having opioid/heroin comedown/withdrawal type outbursts, y’all wanna call it a mental health issue,” she continued.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Azealia then considered that the reason for North using TikTok was as a form of escapism from her parent’s troubles. “Maybe North is looking for a fun escape because she has to look online and see her dumb ass dad always talking shit about her mother and when Kim won’t give him the attention he begs for he turns his anger on her by posting her picture to his Instagram, talking about ‘his will’ as if she is a fucking piece of property and not a young Black girl just trying to be happy,” she wrote.

“For fucks sake. Kanye West is an abusive psychopath, it’s beyond mental illness. Stop trying to help him and start trying to help the poor child that he keeps on trying to embarrass and abuse publicly to garner sympathy for his ashy ass.”

Azealia’s remarks come at the same time Ye took to his own Instagram to post private text messages from Kim’s own family members. “YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER,” the rapper wrote in a lengthy post.

“SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.