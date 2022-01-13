Harlem rapper Azealia Banks is coming for Kanye West – again – in a series of rants posted to her Instagram Stories.

In one of the Stories, Banks claims she “turned down a Kanye collab request twice in one week,” saying she would “rather collab with Doja Cat than Kanye at this point” because “she’s making better music than him.”

Not too long ago, she was calling out Nicki Minaj for working with that “white b*tch” Doja Cat.

Banks also suggested if Ye made amends with Jay-Z for Watch The Throne 2 she “might reconsider,” but added it probably won’t happen because “Jay doesn’t play that dirty dope head shit.”

The now-expired Instagram rants also called Ye and his new girlfriend Julia Fox out for drug use.

“LOL Kanye is snorting dog food (heroin) with this girl already…” she wrote.

“It’s confirmed. Divorce, Virgil, grieving his mom + a dirty junkie who was shooting up while she was pregnant = calamity. Y’all gassing him now but gonna be calling him a dope head in three months.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Azealia Banks gets incredibly disrespectful when giving her thoughts on Kanye West lately. pic.twitter.com/n7vQeHehJO — hy (@TheMindOfHY) January 11, 2022

The ‘212’ artist continued the Ye-slanging with this post:

“LOL, when Kim and Drake conspire to send legendary heroin addict in to orchestrate an overdose so she can finally own every single Kanye West master ever and her and Drake can fuck in piece [sic]. Your black ass was crying on my phone for two months about how Kris Jenner wanted you dead…” she wrote.

“TBH, dying of a heroin overdose might be the most iconic thing Kanye’s done in years.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Banks has said something controversial about Ye.

Last year, she claimed to have f***ed Ye, which allegedly inspired her mid-year single, ‘F*** Him All Night’.

As The Sun reported at the time, she also claimed to want to bear Ye’s children, telling a fan: “That’s fine. I just want to be the mother of a fully African azealia banks x kanye west child.”

She later told Rolling Stone her tweets – and the track – were because Ye “trolled” her a lot.

“Listen to my music. Listen to the last five years of Kanye West’s music. I’m superior,” she said.

“I don’t have to talk about that which is beneath me. He’s been, I guess, selling sneakers and doing outrageous shit, everything but the music. When Kanye puts some music out that is important, then I guess we can have that conversation.”

Clearly DONDA wasn’t it, with Banks calling it “wild garbage… Music for hedgefund bros.”

Ye hasn’t responded to any of Banks’ claims.