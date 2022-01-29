Australian Prime minister ScoMo has made it clear that he will be making no exceptions to the vaccination rules for Kanye West, when it comes to issuing him a visa for his upcoming Australian tour.

West has a slew of concerts planned for March, however, it’s unclear whether the rapper is double vaccinated. In November he told an interviewer that he has only had one dose of the vaccine, and during another interview he called vaccines ‘the work of the devil’.

“I travelled to Paris a couple weeks ago, and I had to go through Lisbon because you can go through Lisbon without being vaccinated,” he told Drunk Champs.

“I only got one of the shots, so I’m half-ccinated.”

Now, Scott Morrison has issued West a stern warning; get fully vaccinated if you want to enter Australia.

“The rules are you have to be fully vaccinated, they’re the rules,” he told reporters on the Sunshine Coast this morning.

He added: “they apply to everybody as people have seen. It doesn’t matter who you are, they’re the rules. Follow the rules [and] you can come, if you don’t follow the rules you can’t.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley agreed with Morrison, saying that West must be vaccinated, but said the rapper was welcome to come to Australia “under an appropriate visa, subject to the terms of those visas.”

“As we all know, visas are a matter for the Commonwealth,” Mr Foley said. “I don’t, frankly, know Mr West’s vaccination status.

But the Victorian Health Minister said he had been advised “that apparently Mr West claims to be vaccinated”.

Scott Morrison recently faced backlash from the Australian public when tennis player Novak Djokovic was allowed into Australia despite not being vaccinated, earlier this month. The sportsman was granted a medical exemption prior to the Australian Open Tournament but Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used his discretionary powers to revoke the visa.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Watch ‘Good Life ft. T-Pain’ by Kanye West: