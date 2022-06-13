Azealia Banks has shocked fans after pausing her headlining show to accuse event promoters of unprofessionalism before storming off stage.

Banks showed up two hours late to her scheduled set time at Wynwood Pride Festival concert in a revealing topless outfit. Shortly after starting her set, she appeared to be upset about her 3am set time.

“I’m really not happy to be here,” she exclaimed to the crowd.

She told her fans, “I’m trying y’all, but it’s difficult. I really don’t wanna f***ing be here.”

Banks’ audio got cut off and then she stormed off stage. Her reaction was met with loud booing from the crowd.

After arriving hours late to perform at Wynwood Pride, headliner Azealia Banks stops performing during her set. The crowd is upset and leaving. pic.twitter.com/CdFSDeVipx — Lauren Costantino (@misscostantino) June 11, 2022

The ‘212’ rapper has recently been criticised for reigniting her feud with Iggy Azalea by attacking her for being “white”.

“That Iggy Azalea shi*t isn’t better than any f*cking black girl that’s rapping today, you know? When they give those awards out — because the Grammys are supposed to be accolades of artistic excellence, you know what I mean? Iggy Azalea is not excellent. […],” Banks wrote on Twitter.

“When they give these Grammys out, all it says to white kids is: ‘Oh yeah, you’re great, you’re amazing, you can do whatever you put your mind to.’ And it says to black kids: ‘You don’t have sh*t. You don’t own shit, not even the sh*t you created for yourself,’ and it makes me upset.”

Despite criticising her, Banks also revealed that she’s not that familiar with Azalea’s music. “I really don’t listen to her music enough to know,” she added. “I wouldn’t care if she wrote it or not. None of it moves me. I know ‘Fancy” bc of Charli [XCX]. And I remember that ‘My World’ shit ’cause I Deborah Cox’d that beat and bodied it, but that’s y’all girl.”

