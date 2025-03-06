Babe Rainbow have added another dreamy single to their name.

The Byron Bay crew have unveiled “Aquarium Cowgirl”, the third single from their upcoming album Slipper imp and shakaerator, set for release on Friday, April 4th.

Vocalist Angus Dowling describes the track as “like a dreamcatcher.”

“It’s about my own personal spiritual awakening and all the learning in that. Sometimes, we feel uncomfortable and struggle to know what to say. Like, we forget there are other ways of seeing reality outside our usual perspective”, he explains.

The song carries a dreamlike, spiritual energy, a mood reflected in the accompanying music video, directed by Sam Kristofski.

“We made the video in the Rainbow Temple at Rosebank. The Yin and yang symbol painted on the stage where we’re playing represents the harmony of opposites,” Dowling says.

Babe Rainbow regularly takes inspiration from their environment.

Angus Dowling, Jack ‘Cool-Breeze’ Crowther, and Dr. Elliot ‘Love Wisdom’ O’Reilly grew up in Rainbow Bay before settling in Byron Bay, where they filmed the video for their latest single.

“The old Aquarius hippie connection is everywhere around here”, Dowling says. “We tap into it, and absorb it all”.

The band has already released two singles from the upcoming album: “LONG LIVE THE WILDERNESS” and “Like cleopatra.”

Slipper imp and shakaerator is a continuation of the carefree and joyful, psychedelic music of Babe Rainbow. The 11-track album was created on an old banana farm in a huge warehouse alongside Timon Martin and Miles Myjavec.

On their creative processes Dowling explains that “keeping a loose feeling to the music is so important. An idea develops together outside but it doesn’t take its wings until you take it into the studio. We experiment with synths and drum machines and overdubs, and we love that, but we never wanna escape too far from the hippie power of the music. We’re made of rainbow.”

Babe Rainbow are currently in the middle of their Australian and New Zealand tour (see dates here) before they kick off their US tour in August (see dates here).

Babe Rainbow’s “Aquarium Cowgirl” is out now via p(doom) Records. Slipper imp and shakaerator (album) is out Friday, April 4th.