Shouse artist page on Apple Music.

What is one thing that has helped keep you going during the global pandemic?

Music! We were lucky enough to have a global hit exploding across the world which added a bit of spice and interest to the often monotonous days of the lockdown and was always something to think about and look forward to (playing shows after the pandemic). We’re glad that we somehow created an anthem of support and love during these times of disconnection for the world.

Take us through how you developed your music style?

Collaboration, and experimentation. When we started out, we really didn’t know much about dance music and production but got together and gave it a crack and ended up making some pretty weirdo-house. Actually the first song we ever created together, after meeting at a nightclub was Love Tonight. One of the things that helps define our style we think is a certain naivety and sincerity, channelled through the medium of the few analog synthesizers and drum machines. We tend to keep our instrumental sound palette very limited – pure, channeled and filtered electricity, combined with the power of songwriting and the human voice.

What do you see as your secret weapon when it comes to your music?

Our community! We are so lucky to live and work in a community of friends and family who want to be a part of our music and participate in our choirs. For us, music is an essential tool for social connection and for the embodiment of community love into sound. We’re forever grateful for our singers, most of whom are not professional or full time singers, but just people that want to be part of creating a moment of magic together.

Tell us about your latest single; how it started, what it’s about, and anything else you’d like to share about it.

Our new single ‘Won’t Forget You’ is for all the people that we’ve missed during the pandemic. Best friends, family, that person on the dance floor.Seven years later and after a global phenomenon, we very much wanted to create a bit of a sequel to Love Tonight, using the same structure, medium and process but with a new and developed perspective and a new message for the world. Something using the same language, but telling a different story. We realise it’s quite similar to Love Tonight, in many ways, but that’s the point, we needed to follow up. It’s pure Shouse – another community message from our community of love and connection.

Why do you make music? What’s your great big ‘why’?

For us, music is all about an aim of creating moments of Communitas – The social purposes of Musicking (creating music together) dancing, moving and ritualising together are are a fundamental tool of maintaining and developing social harmony and relationships. Shouse aims to create moments of Communitas.

In the state of Communitas, social hierarchies dissolve, the weak become strong, the strong weak, and we are (temporarily) placed on an equal footing.

The rituals that lead to Communitas transgress and dissolve the norms that govern our daily, structured, and institutionalised relationships. In these shared ecstatic and potent moments we see people “in their wholeness”. Hierarchies dissolve and we feel an intense sense of connectedness and togetherness.

In the moment of Communitas people stand outside society. We step into these liminal spaces to experience a greater intensity than in normal life, but we also recognise that this state won’t last very long. It is a temporary experience that will eventually dissolve back into the structure of daily life. These are the parties and rituals we want to be a part of and create.

What we really want is not just for people to listen to our music, but to make music together, to sing and dance together with their community, about their ‘place’ and unique ways of seeing the world. Create Communitas together.

What’s something that you’re really excited about right now?

We really can’t wait until we can get back together with our communities and sing and dance together. We’re also really looking forward to heading across to the USA and Europe later this year, making and playing music and collaborating.

If we gained access to a few songs you have on repeat at the moment, what would we find?

We listen to a wide variety of music – from folk to jazz and dance. Many from our friends and collaborators. M8triarchy, Oscar Key Sung, Martin King, Jace XL, Harmony Byryne, Hunny Machete, Yay Blynn, Pillow Pro are definitely some to check out.

What’s something your fans don’t know about you, but you want to share with them?

Our message of Communitas and Musiking above! Jack’s a primary school music teacher and Ed works in community arts, we really want to progress these values we embed in this work through our music.

What does Apple Music’s support through Up Next mean to you?

We’re delighted to have the support! Thank you so much!