BABYMETAL are coming to Australia next year.

The metal sensations will tour Aussie arenas next March, stopping in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane (see full dates below).

They’ll be supported by Bloodywood, who blend hip-hop, humorous lyrics, and Indian folk into one unique sound.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, November 13th at 10am local time. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, November 11th at 10am local time.

BABYMETAL’s history with Australia stretches back to 2018, when they made their debut at Good Things Festival. They returned in 2023 for their debut headline run, and came back a third time earlier this year for Knotfest Australia.

BABYMETAL’s previous Aussie performances have captivated crowds, with Everblack Media dubbing their Brisbane headline show earlier this year “a meticulously crafted fusion of precision and power.” Volume Media said the band’s debut 2023 headline shows “transcended cultural boundaries, generational boundaries, and genre boundaries. We entered the metalverse with BABYMETAL, and none of us came out the same.”

In other BABYMETAL news, the Japanese band were recently joined by Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody and Zoltan Bathory at their Los Angeles show to celebrate two major international milestones for their collaborative single “The End”.

Last Saturday (November 1st) the pair graced BABYMETAL’s Intuit Dome show in LA as “The End” reached No. 1 on the Japanese iTunes Metal Chart and climbed to No. 18 on the Japanese All-Genres Chart — a landmark achievement for an international rock release.

In addition, the song is making history in the US as the first song featuring Japanese lyrics to chart in US Rock radio, where it has already broken into the top five.

BABYMETAL 2026 Australian Tour

With special guests Bloodywood

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, November 11th (10am local time)

General sale begins Thursday, November 13th (10am local time)

Ticket information available via destroyalllines.com

Thursday, March 12th

HPC, Perth, WA

Saturday, March 14th

AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, March 17th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, March 20th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, March 22nd

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD