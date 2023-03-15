Japanese metal sensations BABYMETAL are heading to Australia for their very first headline tour of the country.

As part of their mammoth world tour, BABYMETAL will perform in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne in June (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 20th at 9am local time. The early bird pre-sale begins on Friday, March 17th at 9am local time (sign up here).

If there was a band to listen to live rather than on record, it might be BABYMETAL. The kawaii metal outfit have become a global phenomenon thanks to their supremely energetic live shows, which come with unforgettable production.

And even metal legends love what they do: “BABYMETAL is the future of metal”, Judas Priest singer Rob Halford once declared, while MetalSucks hailed the band as “the Japanese pop industry deconstructing post-millennial metal and modern pop tropes and reconstituting them into a fully realised, 360-degree entertainment experience.”

The upcoming tour won’t be BABYMETAL’s first time Down Under, with the band previously performing at Good Things Festival back in 2018. “BABYMETAL may have stolen the show and been the highlight of the festival,” Wall of Sound insisted at the time. BABYMETAL also became the first Japanese artist to headline the Wembley Arena in 2016.

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer or Live Music Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

BABYMETAL 2023 Australian Tour

Early bird pre-sale begins Friday, March 17th (9am local time)

General sale begins Monday, March 20th (9am local time)

Tickets available via destroyalllines.com

Thursday, June 8th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, June 9th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, June 11th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.