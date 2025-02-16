Australian pop duo Bachelor Girl is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album Waiting for the Day with a special anniversary tour.

The duo will perform the iconic album from start to finish at select venues in Brunswick Heads, Melbourne, and Sydney, offering fresh interpretations and reworked arrangements.

The tour kicks off on Saturday, May 3rd at Brunswick Picture House in Brunswick Heads, then heads to Chapel Off Chapel in Melbourne on Friday, June 13th and Saturday, June 14th. The final show will take place at the Sydney Opera House on Sunday, June 29th—a bucket-list moment for James and Tania.

As a special thank you to their loyal fans, they’re also preparing exclusive fresh recordings to share along the way.

“We can’t wait to celebrate this album with you all in person. It’s going to be an unforgettable ride—so come and relive the magic of Waiting for the Day with us, in a way you’ve never heard before.”

Waiting for the Day earned Bachelor Girl their first ARIA Award for Producer of the Year, with James also picking up the coveted APRA Song of the Year for Buses and Trains. The album, which produced five hit singles including “Treat Me Good”, “Lucky Me”, and “Permission to Shine”, helped the duo break onto the international stage with a signing to Clive Davis’ Arista in the US and a partnership with John Farnham and Ross Fraser in Australia.

Their worldwide success saw them touring with The Eurythmics, Simple Minds, Goo Goo Dolls, The Corrs (this February), and joining the 2025 Red Hot Summer tour

“We are so incredibly thankful to still be here, sharing our music with all of you, and to know that Waiting for the Day has meant so much to so many of you,” Tania shared. “You’ve supported us with unwavering enthusiasm, and hearing how our songwriting and creations have carried you through tough times or brought joyous singing car sessions (!!) into your life has kept us positively chuffed to this day.”

Tickets for the Waiting for the Day Redux tour are on sale now at bachelorgirl.com