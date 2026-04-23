Savage Garden’s Darren Hayes has joined forces with Bachelor Girl for a reimagined version of “Blind”, the latest single lifted from the Australian pop duo’s forthcoming redux album.

Set for release this June, Bachelor Girl’s Waiting for the Day: Artist Sessions is a bold reimagining of their double Platinum debut, featuring an all-star lineup of collaborators across its 15 tracks. Today’s release features the unmistakable vocals of Hayes, an internationally celebrated Australian artist.

As the lead singer and songwriter of Savage Garden and as a solo artist, Hayes has sold over 30 million albums, achieved two US Billboard No. 1 singles, won 14 ARIAs, 10 APRA Awards, and in 2019, he received an Order of Australia medal for services to the music industry.

“Blind” takes a bold sonic turn, transforming the original into brooding, atmospheric electro pop; layered with tension, restraint and emotional depth. Bachelor Girl’s Tania Doko said it “might just be the most transformed tune from its original big sister” on the original 1998 album, Waiting for the Day.

“We were hell bent on including our fellow artist buddy Darren Hayes onto the Artist Sessions album – our history and friendship spanning decades through shared experiences of being in duos, and our touring together,” she said.

“His fresh interpretation is unmistakably Darren, where he doesn’t just sing existing parts, but also creates ‘insatiable’ new hooks people won’t be able to forget. More evidence of why Darren is the internationally acclaimed artist and songwriter he is,” she said, adding that his “MJ-esque adlibs” are in her top three moments of the entire record.

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Hayes said he often gets invitations to collaborate with other artists, and most of the time – “whether it’s timing or simply that I don’t feel like I can bring anything to the project+ – he politely declines. But this, he said, he couldn’t resist.

“When Tania sent through the demo of their re-imagined version of ‘Blind’, I called her up immediately. And I’m not a phone person,” he explained.” The song was so exciting and inspiring I had to be a part of it. I think the track is incredibly modern and meticulously produced. As a genuine fan of the band, it’s surreal to be a part of this recording.”

“Blind” follows last month’s release, “Treat Me Good” featuring Jessica Mauboy. The song was always rooted in self-worth, and that core hasn’t changed with the new version. Instead, the emotional scope has widened with Mauboy’s involvement.

Last month, Bachelor Girl also announced a national tour, kicking off at Melbourne’s Brunswick Ballroom on August 8th, before heading through Brisbane and Adelaide, and wrapping in Sydney at the Factory Theatre on October 18th. See here for details.

Since breaking through with “Buses and Trains” – which won APRA Song of the Year in 1999 – the duo have maintained a quiet but steady legacy, with Waiting for the Day spawning a string of enduring singles including “Lucky Me”, “Blown Away”, and “Permission to Shine”.

Bachelor Girl’s “Blind” featuring Darren Hayes is out now. For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

BACHELOR GIRL AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Saturday, August 8th (18+)

Brunswick Ballroom, Brunswick VIC

Sunday, August 23rd (18+)

The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Friday, August 28th (18+)

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Friday, September 4th (All Ages, U15s With Adult)

Cube 37, Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC

Sunday, October 18th (18+)

The Factory Theatre, Marrickville NSW