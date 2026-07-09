Bachelor Girl have shared the latest taste of their collaborative redux album, enlisting Guy Sebastian for a soulful new version of “Permission to Shine”.

The updated take on the fan favourite sees Sebastian join Tania Doko and James Roche on the empowering anthem, originally released as a single from Bachelor Girl’s ARIA Award-winning debut album Waiting for the Day. The new version leans into gospel, soul and R&B influences while preserving the heart of the original.

“When Tania & James gave me a call about joining them on ‘Permission To Shine’, I couldn’t say no! What a song!” Sebastian said. “Bachelor Girl’s songs were part of the soundtrack to so many of our childhoods, and ‘Permission to Shine’ is one of those Aussie classics that everyone knows and loves.

“It was a real privilege to record this vocal with Tania and revisit a song that’s stood the test of time. And let’s be honest — Tania’s voice is just insane. Getting to sing alongside a voice like that was pretty special. The message behind this song feels more relevant now than ever, and hopefully we’ve honoured what people love about the original while giving it a fresh new chapter.”

Bachelor Girl’s James Roche said Sebastian’s contribution helped reshape the song without losing what made it resonate in the first place. “‘Permission To Shine’ feels fresh again because of Guy’s marvellous input, adding his soulful believability and male perspective. He’s a phenomenal communicator,” he said.

For Doko, revisiting “Permission to Shine” also brought back memories of how the song first came into the band’s orbit, she said. She credited legendary American A&R executive Clive Davis with recognising its potential after handing the duo an acoustic demo to reinterpret.

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“‘Permission [to Shine]’ was an important release for us back in 2000, our fifth single to cement our Waiting for the Day album, and would be the surprise gift that kept on giving for years to come,” she said. “Over 26 years, if we had a dollar for every person who has shared that this four-minute ‘lil pop song had saved them… well, it’s a humbling privilege as an artist.”

She continued: “Apart from his ridiculously good acrobatic vocal skills, Guy sings feelings, not just notes. He’s a ‘double threat’ in that sense — skills and heart — for days. It needed to be an artist who would embody this lyric that speaks to the human condition, leaving us with the reassurance and hope we’re looking for. Guy’s vocal is innately that ‘feel good balm to the soul’.”

The collaboration is the latest preview of Waiting for the Day: Artist Sessions, a reworking of Bachelor Girl’s debut album featuring collaborations with Australian artists including Darren Hayes, Jessica Mauboy, Delta Goodrem, Tommy Emmanuel, Ella Hooper, Sheppard and more. The album arrives on August 7th.

Bachelor Girl’s “Permission to Shine” featuring Guy Sebastian is out now.