Fresh off a historic Grammy win, Bad Bunny carried his momentum to the Super Bowl stage with a groundbreaking Spanish-language halftime show.

Backed by pulsating reggaeton beats and unapologetic cultural pride, the Puerto Rican superstar transformed the halftime show into a global moment.

He was joined on stage by the likes of Lady Gaga, who performed a salsa-style version of “Die With a Smile”, and Ricky Martin, with cameos from Cardi B, Alix Earle, Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Jessica Alba, and more. His performance, full of hits from his album Debi Tirar Mas Fotos including “DtMF” and “NUEVAYoL”, also took a moment to celebrate his recent Grammy win, with a family sitting at a TV watching his “ICE out” speech, before he hands the award to a young boy.

His moment on the international stage came after a momentous win at the 2026 Grammys, where he took home Album of the Year – once again making history, as the first artist to win for a non-English language album.

In the lead up to today’s performance, Bad Bunny emphasised how grateful he was to get the opportunity to bring his album Debi Tirar Mas Fotos to the national stage.

“I wasn’t looking for anything of this. I wasn’t looking for the Album of the Year at the Grammys, also at the Latin Grammys. I wasn’t looking to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show,” he said. “I was looking to connect with my roots, connect with my people more than ever, connect with myself, with my history, with my culture, and I did in a very honest way.”

Bad Bunny’s halftime show followed a stellar pre-kickoff lineup led by Green Day, who tore through hits including “Holiday”, “Boulevard of Broken Dreams”, and “American Idiot”. Charlie Puth sang the national anthem, Brandi Carlile delivered “America the Beautiful”, and Coco Jones performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as part of the build-up.

The NFL will soon make its way to Australia, with its first-ever regular season game for points between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers set for Melbourne. As part of its global commitment, the NFL has also confirmed games in London, Berlin, and Madrid.