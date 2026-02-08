Green Day kicked off Super Bowl LX festivities in Santa Clara, California with their biggest hits reminding everyone why they remain one of punk rock’s biggest names.

Per Variety, the Bay Area trio – Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool – opened their pre-game set with an instrumental take on “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” before launching into a punchy “Holiday.” They slowed it down briefly with “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” before revving back up with “American Idiot,” complete with an enthusiastic shout from Armstrong: “Welcome to the Bay! It’s Super Bowl LX!”

While Green Day skipped overt political commentary during the televised set itself, Armstrong had stirred up conversation just a couple of nights earlier at a Super Bowl party in San Francisco. On Friday, at a Spotify-backed event, he directly challenged ICE agents with a poignant message.

“To all the ICE agents out there, wherever you are,” he said from the stage, “quit your shitty-ass job. Quit that shitty job you have. Because when this is over — and it will be over at some point in time — Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, Donald Trump, they’re gonna drop you like a bad fucking habit. Come on this side of the line.”

The band’s performance was part of a packed pre-kickoff lineup. Alongside Green Day, Charlie Puth sang the national anthem, Brandi Carlile delivered “America the Beautiful,” and Coco Jones performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as part of the build-up.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show will be performed by pop superstar Bad Bunny, who recently took home the 2026 Grammy Award for Album of the Year.