Bad Bunny isn’t backing down. The Puerto Rican rapper and global superstar has fired back at conservative outrage over his upcoming Super Bowl LX halftime show… which he has confirmed will be performed entirely in Spanish.

The announcement sparked backlash from right-wing figures including Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski and South Dakota governor Kristi Noem, who bizarrely claimed that ICE agents would be “all over” the Santa Clarita venue during the February event. “People should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they’re law-abiding Americans who love this country,” Noem said during a recent interview.

Bad Bunny, who previously said his last world tour skipped mainland US cities in protest of the Trump administration’s immigration policies, clapped back during a Saturday Night Live monologue over the weekend. “Everyone is happy about this — even Fox News,” he joked, before cutting to a spliced montage of conservative hosts declaring, “Bad Bunny. Is. My favorite. Musician. And he should be the next. President.”

Bad Bunny’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/pjS0Ejckcg — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 5, 2025

“I’m very excited to be doing the Super Bowl,” the Grammy winner said. “And I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy.” Switching briefly into Spanish, he continued, “…Especially all the Latinos and Latinas in the whole world, and here in the United States, all the people who have worked to open doors, more than I have achieved, who have achieved everything, demonstrating that our way, our carrying of this country, no one can ever remove nor erase.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

He wrapped up with a smirk, and one parting jab in English: “And if you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”

Australian fans won’t have to wait too long to see him live. Bad Bunny will bring his ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ World Tour to Australia for the very first time next year, playing two massive shows at Sydney’s ENGIE Stadium on Saturday, February 28th, and Sunday, March 1st, 2026.