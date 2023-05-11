Bad//Dreems have decided to celebrate their new album with a run of acoustic record store shows.

The band’s fourth album, HOO HA!, is set for release on May 19th, and Bad/Dreems will kick off their in-store shows the day before in Bendigo. They’ll then perform at record stores in Melbourne, Adelaide, Wollongong, Sydney, Newcastle, Byron Bay, and Brisbane for the rest of release week (see full details below).

The Sydney show, which will be held at Young Henrys in Newtown, will also feature a live recording of their recently launched HOO HA! podcast with special guest Fitzy (Nova FM), while Thrills will also host a special event in Byron Bay. Each record store show will feature a Q&A with the band.

The following month, Bad//Dreems will embark on a national tour in support of their new album, visiting Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney. They will be supported by Children Collide and Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice, although the latter won’t be joining them for the Adelaide gig.

HOO HA! was born in a small studio in Adelaide post-pandemic, with the band discovering “a newfound appreciation and zest for being able to play together that created the energy of the album.” They then took the songs to Melbourne and recorded with Dan Luscombe (Amyl and the Sniffers, Courtney Barnett) at Soundpark Studio in early 2022.

Bad//Dreems’ HOO HA! is out May 19th via Farmer & The Owl/BMG (pre-save/pre-order here).

Bad//Dreems Record Store Shows

Thursday, May 18th (5pm)

Trash Cult Records, Bendigo, VIC

Friday, May 19th (4pm)

Oh! Jean Records, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, May 20th (5pm)

Clarity Records, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, May 21st (6pm)

Music Farmers, Wollongong, NSW

Monday, May 22nd (5pm)

Young Henrys, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, May 23rd (5pm)

Hiss & Crackle, Newcastle, NSW

Wednesday, May 24th (4pm)

Thrills, Byron Bay, NSW

Thursday, May 25th (5pm)

Sonic Sherpa, Brisbane, QLD