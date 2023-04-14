Australian rock band Bad//Dreems has announced an Australian tour for June and July.

The four-piece will be heading to the Eastern states, hitting Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney along the way. They will be supported by Children Collide and Dr.Sure’s Unusual Practice, although the latter won’t be joining them for the Adelaide gig.

The exciting announcement comes just a month prior to the release of their new album ‘HOO HA!’, which is slated to drop on May 19th. The new release will veer away from their old music and feature a more experimental and diverse sound.

Ahead of the release, Bad//Dreems released their new single ‘New Breeze’ today which encapsulates the frustration, confusion, and malaise prevalent in the post-pandemic world.

“We looked forward to a utopia at the end of the pandemic, but life is never that simple. You end up just pissing in a different breeze,” guitarist Alex Cameron said of the song’s creation.

The album was recorded during the lengthy lockdowns caused by the pandemic, something that Cameron said fuelled their creativity.

“There was a significant possibility that we may never have been able to record or play together again. If we were to do so I made a pledge to say exactly what I wanted to and make music true to only ourselves. Bugger the consequences,” he said. The Adelaide rockers began the songwriting in a small South Australian studio, before taking their creations to Melbourne to record with Dan Luscombe (of Amyl and the Sniffers, Courtney Barnett) at the Drones at Soundpark Studio. BAD//DREEMS – The HOO HA! tour

Presented by Double J and Love Police Presale tickets are on sale Monday, April 17th, 8am AEST (Password Is Hooha) General tickets are on sale Wednesday, April 19th, 8am AEST.