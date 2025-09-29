Baker Boy has announced his first Australian headline tour in over two years.

Set for April and May 2026, Baker Boy will stop in Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane, Coolangatta, Barwon Heads, Melbourne, Darwin, and Alice Springs, with a live experience capturing his unique energy, powerful storytelling, and genre-defying sound.

Across the tour, he will showcase material from his second album, DJANDJAY, out October 10th via Island Records.

Blending ancestral influences with sharp-edged global production, the album folds in Yolŋu Matha, English, and Burarra across a dynamic soundscape that spans hip-hop, punk, gospel, and electronic textures, featuring heavyweights such as Briggs, Haiku Hands, Thelma Plum, Emma Donovan, and Kee’ahn.

Baker Boy, real name Danzal Baker, said the 15-track album is his “strongest, most powerful work yet.” Named after his late grandmother and a Yolŋu spiritual figure — an octopus spirit said to guide souls — the album draws heavily from ancestral influences.

It follows his five-time ARIA Award winning debut album Gela from 2021, by which time he had already been awarded Young Australian of the Year and had won two of his three National Indigenous Music Awards for Artist of the Year.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The tour announcement comes off the back of his appearance at the 2025 AFL Grand Final, alongside hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg, as well as homegrown favourites Jessica Mauboy and Tash Sultana.

He will also appear at Perth Festival and WOMADelaide 2026, with more to be announced.

Ticket presale begins at 10am on Thursday, October 3rd, followed by general release at 10am on Friday, October 4th. Sign-up for presale here.

BAKER BOY – DJANDJAY TOUR 2026

Presented by Handsome Tours, Lunatic Entertainment, Select Music & triple j

Thursday, April 9th

King St Bandroom, Mulubinba/Newcastle NSW

Friday, April 10th

Liberty Hall, Warrane/Sydney NSW

Saturday, April 11th

The Triffid, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD

Sunday, April 12th

The Cooly Hotel, Cullunghutti/Coolangatta QLD

Friday, April 17th

The Barwon Club, Koornoo/Barwon Heads VIC

Saturday, April 18th

Northcote Theatre, Naarm/Melbourne VIC

Friday, May 1st

Mayberry, Gulumoerrgin/Darwin NT

Saturday, May 2nd

Alice Springs Brewing Co, Mparntwe/Alice Springs NT