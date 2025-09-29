Baker Boy has announced his first Australian headline tour in over two years.
Set for April and May 2026, Baker Boy will stop in Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane, Coolangatta, Barwon Heads, Melbourne, Darwin, and Alice Springs, with a live experience capturing his unique energy, powerful storytelling, and genre-defying sound.
Across the tour, he will showcase material from his second album, DJANDJAY, out October 10th via Island Records.
Blending ancestral influences with sharp-edged global production, the album folds in Yolŋu Matha, English, and Burarra across a dynamic soundscape that spans hip-hop, punk, gospel, and electronic textures, featuring heavyweights such as Briggs, Haiku Hands, Thelma Plum, Emma Donovan, and Kee’ahn.
Baker Boy, real name Danzal Baker, said the 15-track album is his “strongest, most powerful work yet.” Named after his late grandmother and a Yolŋu spiritual figure — an octopus spirit said to guide souls — the album draws heavily from ancestral influences.
It follows his five-time ARIA Award winning debut album Gela from 2021, by which time he had already been awarded Young Australian of the Year and had won two of his three National Indigenous Music Awards for Artist of the Year.
The tour announcement comes off the back of his appearance at the 2025 AFL Grand Final, alongside hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg, as well as homegrown favourites Jessica Mauboy and Tash Sultana.
He will also appear at Perth Festival and WOMADelaide 2026, with more to be announced.
Ticket presale begins at 10am on Thursday, October 3rd, followed by general release at 10am on Friday, October 4th. Sign-up for presale here.
BAKER BOY – DJANDJAY TOUR 2026
Presented by Handsome Tours, Lunatic Entertainment, Select Music & triple j
Thursday, April 9th
King St Bandroom, Mulubinba/Newcastle NSW
Friday, April 10th
Liberty Hall, Warrane/Sydney NSW
Saturday, April 11th
The Triffid, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD
Sunday, April 12th
The Cooly Hotel, Cullunghutti/Coolangatta QLD
Friday, April 17th
The Barwon Club, Koornoo/Barwon Heads VIC
Saturday, April 18th
Northcote Theatre, Naarm/Melbourne VIC
Friday, May 1st
Mayberry, Gulumoerrgin/Darwin NT
Saturday, May 2nd
Alice Springs Brewing Co, Mparntwe/Alice Springs NT