Hot off the heels of his single “PEACEKEEPER”, Baker Boy has returned— and this time he’s bringing reinforcements.

The acclaimed Yolŋu rapper has enlisted hip-hop heavyweight Briggs and electro-pop disruptors Haiku Hands for a wild, unapologetic new single, “FREAK OUT”, out today.

Fuelled by bratty energy and defiance, “FREAK OUT” finds Baker Boy turning personal experience into art, and a fierce middle finger to the system.

“It’s a bit of an f you to the man, to the ‘grown ups’ and to the system but done in kind of a cheeky and playful way. It hits on the very real experiences of being a Yolŋu man in the city and living in the white world,” he explains. “The reality of balanda (non-Yolŋu) people touching my hair, tokenising me, and telling me how to live my life, but me taking back that control, and being like, ‘Nah, I’m not putting up with this, I’m going to live the way I want to.’”

Baker Boy isn’t pulling any punches, and neither are his collaborators. “Briggs brings this huge energy, reinforcing that we’re not going to conform, we’re not going to be a statistic, we’re not going to fit their stereotype, he’s braggy and arrogant, but keeps it playful and clever,” he says. “Then Haiku comes in and brings the big feminist boss energy; they’re bold and not holding back, again this idea of like nah we’re not conforming to what you want us to be, we’re doing what we want and taking ownership.”

For Briggs, the collab was a long time coming: “It’s about time! I’ve known Danzal for nearly 10 years; I watched him grow as a person and an artist—Yolŋu & Yorta-Yorta connecting again!”

The accompanying video, filmed at Werribee Mansion in Victoria, is just as bold. Co-directed by longtime creative collaborator Aurie Indianna and filmmaker Jordan Ruyi Blanch (Hilltop Hoods, Memphis LK), the clip leans into the track’s chaos and cheek.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“It’s still dance focused, but with a different energy to ‘PEACEKEEPER’,” says Baker Boy. “It’s stronger and bolder. I’m owning the space more in this one. The vibe is fun, cheeky, and a little chaotic, just like the track.”

“Picking up where ‘PEACEKEEPER’ left off, with Baker Boy transitioning from the balcony into the ballroom, we again used dance as a nod to his origins, but this time to challenge and disrupt the grandeur of the space,” Indianna adds. “We wanted a sense of growing chaos throughout the video.”

The clip begins with Baker Boy showing off sharp, clean choreography. “As Briggs and Haiku Hands enter, the energy becomes more chaotic. Briggs brings undeniable power, while Haiku Hands inject playful, feminist strength,” Indianna says. “Again, such a joy to co-direct this with Jordan, and Hena’s choreography really anchored the piece with movement that felt powerful but playful.”

Baker Boy’s “FREAK OUT” ft. Briggs and Haiku Hands is available on all streaming platforms now.