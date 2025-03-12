Ball Park Music are making sure no fan is left behind.

The Brisbane indie favourites have just added a massive 18 extra shows to their upcoming ‘Like Love’ tour, pushing their already ambitious Australian and New Zealand run to a sprawling 30-date spectacle.

This is the band’s most extensive tour yet, stretching from major cities to regional pockets of the country that rarely see tours of this scale.

Kicking off in May, the tour is a celebration of their upcoming eighth studio album, Like Love, set for release on April 4. With its heartfelt title track and the already-beloved single “Please Don’t Move to Melbourne,” the album is shaping up to be another classic in Ball Park Music’s ever-expanding catalogue. Fans can expect a setlist packed with old favourites, fresh cuts from the new record, and a few surprises along the way.

“We are so pleased to announce that we’ll be massively expanding this tour,” the band said. “It’s been a while since we’ve lined up a live run this large, and we couldn’t be more excited to visit every nook and cranny in the country.”

With stops ranging from Sydney’s Enmore Theatre to the intimate Tilba Winery, from Melbourne’s Forum to Port Macquarie’s Finnians, and even an all-ages show in Sunshine Coast, Ball Park Music are proving once again why they remain one of the most accessible and fan-focused bands in Australia. The tour will also mark their return to New Zealand, with shows in Wellington and Auckland set to bring the ‘Like Love’ experience across the Tasman.

Joining them on the Australian leg of the tour will be fellow Brisbane band Bean Magazine, making for a hometown-heavy lineup that’s sure to resonate with fans.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, March 14th, at 12pm local time. Given how quickly Ball Park Music’s previous tours have sold out, fans will want to be quick.

Ball Park Music’s Like Love album is out April 4th. Tour dates and tickets are available via ballparkmusic.com.